STARCOM Releases Space Domain Awareness Doctrine Publication

Space Training and Readiness Command (STARCOM) recently released its latest Space Doctrine Publication (SDP), SDP 3-100, Space Domain Awareness – the first operational level doctrine publication developed by STARCOM for the U.S. Space Force.



Space Delta 10’s doctrine team worked with Guardians from across the service to capture extant best practices, and authoritative guidance regarding space domain awareness or SDA.



SDP 3-100, Space Domain Awareness, presents the U.S. Space Force’s approach to establishing and maintaining SDA as part of unified action to support the freedom to operate in, from, and to space. The publication articulates the importance of SDA for operations in all domains; characterizes the space environment, to include the natural operating environment, space debris, threats, adversary use of space, and commercial space; discusses space capabilities and the orbital, terrestrial, and link segments of space systems; and addresses roles and responsibilities of organizations that conduct SDA.



“Effective SDA is foundational for space forces to conduct prompt and sustained operations that fulfill the cornerstone responsibilities of the Space Force, preserving freedom of action in the space domain, enabling joint lethality and effectiveness, and providing independent options capable of achieving national objectives. Space Force commanders and their staffs rely on timely and actionable SDA to satisfy these responsibilities,” stated U.S. Space Force Brig. Gen. Timothy Sejba, Commander of STARCOM, in SDP 3-100’s foreword.



In addition to SDP 3-100, Space Domain Awareness, STARCOM previously released five keystone-level SDPs: SDP 1-0, Personnel; SDP 2-0, Intelligence; SDP 3-0, Operations; SDP 4-0, Sustainment; and SDP 5-0, Planning. Several other doctrine documents are currently in various stages of can be accessed on the Space Wiki and from the Space Training and Readiness Command (STARCOM) Digital Library.

