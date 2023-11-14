New Chief Petty Officers Pinned at Presidential Retreat Camp David

NAVAL SUPPORT FACILITY THURMONT – Six Sailors and one U.S. Marine were pinned to Chief Petty Officer during a ceremony at Camp David, Sept. 29.



Chief Construction Mechanic Zam Dal, Chief Information Systems Technician Bryson Deguchi, Chief Hospital Corpsman Shuntae Heck, Chief Electronics Technician Shawn Hendrick, Chief Hospital Corpsman Travis Mosley, Chief Hospital Corpsman Chong Vue, and U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sergeant Robert Minor earned their gold fouled anchors after completing six weeks of training involving physical fitness, team-building exercises, leadership development, and lessons on history and traditions.



“The past six weeks were a humbling experience, and I’m honored to finally wear these anchors,” said Chief Hospital Corpsman Travis Mosley. “I’ve had so many great mentors invest in me over the past 13 years of my naval career. There’s a lot we still have to learn, but I’m excited for the challenges ahead.”



Seabee Master Chief Tim Taylor, Naval Support Facility Thurmont’s command senior enlisted leader, spoke at the ceremony, sharing his thoughts on what it means to be a Chief Petty Officer and his thoughts on the seven service members who were pinned at the Presidential Retreat.



“Achieving the rank of Chief Petty Officer is a significant milestone,” said Taylor. “Chiefs are responsible for mentoring and guiding junior enlisted personnel, providing expertise in their specific roles, and upholding the Navy's core values. Chiefs are highly experienced and respected leaders.”



The Chief Petty Officer, as recognized today, was officially established April 1, 1893, when the rank “petty officer first class” was shifted to “Chief Petty Officer.” For 130 years, Navy Chiefs have bridged the gap between officers and enlisted personnel, acting as supervisors as well as advocates for their Sailors.



"Congratulations to each of the seven on their well-deserved advancement and for being accepted to the Chief’s Mess at this historic location,” said Taylor. “Their dedication, leadership, and expertise has culminated at this significant milestone in their careers. Their commitment to upholding the highest standards is commendable, and I’m proud to have them added to our inventory of Chiefs."



Known formally as Naval Support Facility Thurmont, Camp David is the President’s private retreat. Located in Catoctin Mountain Park in Frederick County, Maryland, Camp David has offered every president an opportunity for solitude and tranquility, as well as an ideal place to work and host foreign leaders.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.29.2023 Date Posted: 11.16.2023 09:45 Story ID: 457938 Location: CATOCTIN PARK, MD, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New Chief Petty Officers Pinned at Presidential Retreat Camp David, by PO1 Mark Mahmod, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.