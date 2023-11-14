$8.57M BOS Contract Option Awarded for NSA Souda Bay

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT) awarded a $8.57 million fixed price indefinite-delivery indefinite-quantity contract modification, Nov.14, to IAP Worldwide Services, Inc. for base operations support (BOS) services at U.S. Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, Greece.



The contract modification provides for an additional 12 months of BOS services while exercising option year six for recurring and non-recurring work under the previously awarded basic contract and brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $55.2 million.



“Overall, BOS contracts are critical to the success of military operations,” NAVFAC EURAFCENT Director of Public Works Juan Jimenez Arocho said. “BOS contracts include a wide range of services, such as utility system operations, facilities management and repairs, and transportation.”



BOS provides the resources to operate the bases, installations, camps, posts, and stations of the Military Departments and the Defense Health Program. These resources sustain mission capability, ensure quality of life, enhance workforce productivity, and fund personnel and infrastructure support.



Facilities management is a crucial aspect of BOS. It involves the maintenance and upkeep of the physical infrastructure of the installation. This includes everything from repairing buildings and roads to managing utilities and waste disposal.



BOS services to be performed in this contract includes management and administration, harbor security, galley operations, unaccompanied housing, facility management, facilities investment, custodial services, pest control, integrated solid waste services, grounds maintenance, utility management, wastewater, and transportation services.



This option period will be from Jan.1, 2024 to Dec. 31, 2024. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Work will be performed at NSA Souda Bay, Greece.



The Department of Defense contract announcement can be read at https://www.defense.gov/News/Contracts/Contract/Article/3587261/





About Naval Facilities Engineering Command Europe Africa Central

NAVFAC EURAFCENT manages facility project planning and design, including all related acquisition, construction, leasing, environmental, maintenance, and contingency support required by the Navy and Department of Defense commands where the Navy is designated as the lead agent in Europe, Southwest Asia, and the Gulf of Guinea, Africa, and the Horn of Africa. Subordinate Public Works Departments in Bahrain; Devesulu, Romania; Djibouti; Naples, Italy; Redzikowo, Poland; Rota, Spain; Sigonella, Italy; Souda Bay, Greece, provide facilities support service to each installation throughout the area of responsibility, and employs approximately 1,200 military, government civilians, local nationals and contractors.



