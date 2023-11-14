US sends military veterinary, preventive medicine providers for ASEAN PCMD

CABANATUAN, Philippines -- The U.S., in coordination with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, conducted a 9-day Project-based Community Medical Deployment focused on community outreach and education in multiple locations in the Philippines from October 17-25, 2023.



U.S. Army Master Sgt. Christopher Roach said, “The PCMD took one and a half years of planning and was a meaningful way for countries to come together speaking the universal language of medicine … humans serving humanity.”



The Association of Southeast Asian Nations as a regional group, aims to promote economic and security cooperation among its 10 members: Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.



The PCMD veterinary effort was conducted by members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, U.S., and Australian Defence Forces, including experts in Preventive Medicine, and Veterinary Service officers, planners, technicians, and civilians.



They conducted nearly 1,000 veterinarian consultations and water quality analyses within four barangays chosen by ASEAN: Rio Chico, Pias, Nazareth, and Palele.



Additionally, the Water Sanitation and Hygiene team focused on the quality and tested each location's well water for bacteriological and chemical contamination.



The culminating event of the PCMD veterinary outreach program was the spay and neuter program.



According to Roach, over 60 surgeries took place at Papaya Sports Complex in the municipality area of General Tinio. Another 70 animals received health assessments, rabies vaccinations, deworming, Ivermectin treatments, and vitamin replacement.



The program was overseen by ASEAN co-chairpersons ADF Deputy Surgeon General Brig. Isaac Seidl and Royal Brunei Armed Forces Chief Medical Officer Col. (Dr) Hj Awg Mohd Hafizul bin Hj Awg Mohd Hassan. At the completion of the PCMD, the AFP presented the U.S. Veterinarian Team with a Certificate of Appreciation signed by both chairpersons.



Philippine Surgeon General, Brig. Gen. Fatima Navarro met with the U.S. and ADF leadership, lauding the efforts of the veterinary and WASH teams.



The U.S. Vet and WASH team conducted preventive medicine lectures with members of the AFP in conjunction with pesticide application lectures and hands-on training provided by Myanmar. Topics of discussion were WASH, mosquito vector control, good pet ownership, and rabies.



U.S. Army Capt. Caitlin Conway, a Veterinary officer from Public Health Activity-Hawaii said, "The relationship-building PCMD is impactful in small and big ways. Individually, as professionals we learn from each other, and on another level when we fight the big bad diseases like rabies it not only protects the health of the animals but becomes integral to the health of the community."



Beyond the scope of the veterinary outreach, the U.S. Vet and WASH team also surveyed the Rio Chico hospital, which was destroyed in 2019 by a typhoon.



Roach said, the hospital was being rebuilt and is expected to be finished in late November 2024. The hospital previously served 10,000 people from within two barangays.



The PCMD delegates also took part in a nature walk at Minalungao National Park followed by a locally prepared lunch and participated as country representatives at an international tree planting ceremony. According to Roach, “the trees planted were fruit-bearing and a symbol of (not sure if this was missing, if not, disregard) partnership between the ADMM and ADMM-Plus countries.”



The U.S. personnel came from the 18th Medical Command, U.S. Army Medical Readiness Command, Pacific, and 65th Medical Brigade, Eight Army.

