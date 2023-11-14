USS Rafael Peralta conducts port visit to Singapore

CHANGI, SINGAPORE (Oct. 23, 2023) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) departed Singapore following a scheduled port visit, Oct. 23.



The port visit highlighted U.S. commitment to partners in the Indo-Pacific and helped strengthen the relationship between the U.S. and Singapore. While in Singapore, Sailors aboard the Rafael Peralta worked alongside Singapore contractors to conduct routine maintenance and voyage repairs on the ship.



“It was a fantastic opportunity to visit this amazing country,” said Rafael Peralta’s Commanding Officer, Cmdr. Charles Cooper. “Our Sailors got to explore the breathtaking sights, meet wonderful people, and learn about this vibrant culture. Singapore provided much needed time for rest, recovery, and maintenance for our ship.”



The crew aboard the Rafael Peralta also received a visit from Jonathan Kaplan, U.S. Ambassador to Singapore, and distinguished guests from the US Embassy and DESRON 7. The triad gave them a tour of the Rafael Peralta, showing them a few areas of operation and explaining the history of its namesake.



“The Lava Dogs of Rafael Peralta always welcome the chance to highlight their ship and namesake to distinguished visitors and Ambassador Kaplan’s visit was no different,” said Cmdr. Cameron Massey, Rafael Peralta’s Executive Officer. “These visits foster greater intra-government awareness and are crucial to helping build and maintain the close relationships we share with countries like the Republic of Singapore. We appreciate the time that the Ambassador to Singapore and his embassy staff spent onboard and look forward to hosting them again.”



Port calls are a routine part of the Navy’s operations. They reflect the strong ties between the U.S. and its allied nations, and they give Sailors the opportunity to experience another culture.



“At my hotel, a nice concierge representative recommended Singapore’s famous dish for me to try called Laksa at one of their top establishments in Katong,” said Yeomen 1st Class Brandon Ramsdell, from Brainerd, Minnesota. “Best dish I ever had and great service.”



Rafael Peralta is forward deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.



U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.23.2023 Date Posted: 11.15.2023 Story ID: 457916