I am The 908th: Tech. Sgt. Vincent Senegar

Tech. Sgt. Vincent Senegar is a Special Operations Forces/Personnel Recovery Integrated Electronic Warfare Systems specialist with the 908th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron.



Previously, Senegar was an avionics technician, but has adopted a new Air Force specialty in anticipation of the 908th Airlift Wing’s remission to the MH-139A.



His duties encompass diagnosing, maintaining, operating, and rectifying malfunctions in avionics and electronic warfare systems, ensuring optimal functionality of every system prior to takeoff.



“My job is very satisfying,” he shared. “I love coming to work and putting smiles on people’s faces and feeling confident about what we do.”



Senegar enlisted in the Air Force Reserve almost 11 years ago and intends to retire from it. Coming from a long line of service members, he was particularly inspired by his older brother, Master Sgt. Victor Senegar Jr., who is also a member of the 908th AMXS. The presence of family alongside him serves as a source of inspiration for him to excel in his role. Additionally, his two sisters, mother and father also served in the military.



Senegar has completed three deployments, earned several achievement medals, and was recently honored as the noncommissioned officer of the quarter for the 2nd quarter of 2023 within the wing. Additionally, he serves as the president of the squadron's booster club, which fosters unity and enhances morale.



“I feel like I've grown to look at my squadron as family also.”



In addition to his military service, Senegar owns an urban wear apparel line and gives back to his community by volunteering for the science, technology, engineering and mathematics program at Carver Senior High School.



"I find fulfillment in volunteering both in and out of service. Two years ago, I played a role in establishing the STEM program, where we build robots and compete in the VEX robotics competition. Witnessing their growth in confidence as we learn these skills together is rewarding. I take pride in contributing to the next generation of innovators."



Senegar is an NCO who happily serves others. He embodies the wingman concept and exemplifies the values that drive the 908th.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.15.2023 Date Posted: 11.15.2023 15:44 Story ID: 457907 Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, I am The 908th: Tech. Sgt. Vincent Senegar, by SrA Juliana Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.