NAVFAC Southwest, NAVSUP, and NAS Fallon Provide Opportunities In Support Of Native American-Owned Small Businesses

NAS FALLON – On November 7, members of NAVFAC Southwest Public Works Department Facilities Engineering Acquisition Division and NAVSUP Fallon joined Naval Air Station Fallon Commanding Officer Capt. Shane Tanner as he spoke with members of Puyenpa Construction LLC, Duckwater Shoshone Tribe on DoD initiatives to support Native American-owned small businesses.



Tanner stated that awarding a contract to Puyenpa Construction LLC was monumental for the Navy and tribal partners in continuing to build trust and solidify partnership for years to come and that enhancing the opportunities for small businesses in the procurement process is a priority for the Navy, and that he was happy we could award this contract to a tribal owned business.



Puyenpa Construction, a Native American-owned small business, began construction work this November in NAS Fallon. Their contracted work results from an outreach event held in April 2023 to provide Native American-owned small businesses information on contract opportunities, Federal procurement process, and other programs and resources designed for their business.



During my engagements with tribal leadership, I am routinely asked how the tribes could benefit economically from the Fallon Range Training Complex Modernization and other related projects at NAS Fallon,” said Tanner. “In April of this year, NAVFAC Southwest and NAS Fallon hosted training for local tribes and native owned businesses to learn more about procurement options available from federal and state agencies.”



Tanner provided outreach information and education to personnel from Puyenpa Construction LLC and Duckwater Shoshone Tribe to encourage an increase in the amount of contracts awarded to the Native-owned small business demographic.



