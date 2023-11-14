LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, Ark. – The 19th Medical Group hosted a Providers and Planes event for 19th MDG and Humana providers from the local area at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Nov. 2, 2023.



During the event, medical personnel had the opportunity to hear from guest speakers and tour a C-130J Super Hercules to gain a deeper understanding of our Tactical Airlift operations and connect the Medical Group’s mission to the Herk Nation mission.



“Most of our providers will never have the opportunity to be on the flightline or even touch a C-130,” said 2nd Lt. Angela Cole, 19th MDG medical readiness flight commander. “This event helps build stronger connections and insight on the overall mission at Little Rock AFB.”



The 19th MDG plays a crucial role in ensuring the health and well-being of Team Little Rock, and this event served as a valuable opportunity to strengthen their understanding of the specific challenges and requirements that personnel face in their operations. By gaining insights into the aircraft's capabilities, medical personnel can better tailor their support and medical services to meet the needs of the TacAir Anywhere mission.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.02.2023 Date Posted: 11.15.2023 Story ID: 457883 Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US This work, 19th MDG participates in Providers and Planes event, by A1C Sarah Ortega Corona