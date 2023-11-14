Honoring a Hero: Military and Community Come Together in Commemoration of Veterans Day to Honor Marvin G. Shields

Photo By Sarah Lincoln | NAVFAC Northwest, joined by Joan Shields-Bennett and retired Navy Capt. Richard...... read more read more Photo By Sarah Lincoln | NAVFAC Northwest, joined by Joan Shields-Bennett and retired Navy Capt. Richard Bennett., past and present military members, family, friends, and community members, gathered at the Gardiner Cemetery in Gardiner, Washington, to pay a heartfelt tribute to the unparalleled heroism exemplified by local hero and Medal of Honor recipient, Marvin G. Shields, on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, 2023. (U.S. Navy photo by Shawna Tindal) see less | View Image Page

GARDINER, Wash. – Over the past decade, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Northwest, joined by Joan Shields-Bennett and retired Navy Capt. Richard Bennett., past and present military members, family, friends, and community members, gather annually on Veterans Day at the Gardiner Cemetery in Gardiner, Washington, to pay a heartfelt tribute to the unparalleled heroism exemplified by local hero and Medal of Honor recipient, Marvin G. Shields.



It’s been 58 years since Shields’ name was forever etched into the annals of American heroism. While serving with Seabee Team 1104 at Dong Xoai in the Republic of Vietnam, Shields went above and beyond the call of duty, unhesitatingly resupplying his comrades with vital ammunition while under a massive attack. Shields was wounded a second time during this attack but assisted in carrying critically wounded men to safety while resuming fire at the enemy. When acting commander 1st Lt. Charles Williams asked for a volunteer to accompany him to knock out the enemy machine gun emplacement that was endangering the lives of all personnel at the Detachment A-342 compound, Shields unhesitatingly volunteered for the mission, successfully destroying the enemy machine gun emplacement, though was mortally wounded by hostile fire while returning to his defensive position.



While a single act of heroism cannot, by itself, determine the outcome of a complex and protracted conflict like the Vietnam War, Shields’ act of heroism did greatly contribute to the broader narrative of American commitment, valor, and the sacrifices made by its servicepeople.



This year’s Veterans Day ceremony, like ceremonies past, was fraught with honor and tradition, emphasizing the importance of remembering and respecting those who have served in the military.



“This ceremony is a reminder of the incredible bravery displayed by not only Shields, but by all veterans who have dedicated themselves to the service of our country,” said Lt. Meredith Renz, action officer for Veterans Day events.



The Sea Cadets—a structured program for youth to explore naval and maritime interests—began the event with the solemn and important tradition of parading colors, a practice steeped in showing appreciation for the ideals and values the national flag represents. The parading of colors was followed by a Navy Band recording of the national anthem.



Guest speaker, retired Navy Capt. Paul DeMoncada Jr. who served in the Civil Engineer Corps, gave a decorous speech about the valiant nature of Shields’ sacrifice, and the importance of commemorating Veterans Day for not only Shields, but for the entire military community.



The ceremony ended with the traditional playing of “Taps”—a solemn and haunting melody consisting of 24 notes well-known for its poignant, yet mournful sound—by Bugles Across America volunteer Bruce Smith.



“The sacrifices of our veterans, like Shields’, remind us that heroism can be found all around us. Today’s ceremony serves as a testament to the extraordinary potential in the ‘battle buddies’ to your right and to your left when everything is on the line,” said Capt. Benjamin Leppard, NAVFAC Northwest Executive Officer.



In 1966, in recognition of his exceptional bravery during the Battle of Dong Xoai, President Lyndon B. Johnson posthumously awarded Shields the Medal of Honor. His medal is on display at the Seabee Museum in North Kingstown, Rhode Island, accompanied by his Medal of Honor citation.



“In the face of overwhelming odds, Shields took on the responsibility of defending his comrades, putting his own life in danger,” said Capt. Brent Paul, NAVFAC Northwest Commanding Officer. “Today’s ceremony is a reminder that this Veterans Day, we must reflect on the cost of freedom and recognize the debt of gratitude we owe those who have borne the cost that Shields did.”



Veterans Day encapsulates the essence of our nation’s values and the importance of honoring those who have served. It is a day to remember and appreciate the countless sacrifices made by our veterans, a day to educate and unite, and a day to acknowledge the ongoing needs of those who have served.



While Veterans Day is a time of celebration, it’s also an opportunity to address the challenges faced by many veterans, including issues like healthcare, mental health, housing, and employment. Supporting and advocating for veterans is a crucial part of Veterans Day’s significance. If you are interested in supporting community-based military and veteran support organizations, visit: https://www.defense.gov/Contact/Help-Center/Article/Article/2742658/community-based-military-and-veteran-support-resources/. As a note, the Department of Defense does not endorse or recommend individual organizations.



If you are interested in reading Shields’ Congressional Medal of Honor Citation, you are encouraged to visit the Congressional Medal of Honor Society, Stories of Sacrifice, at: https://www.cmohs.org/recipients/marvin-g-shields



For more information on Veterans Day and its respective ceremonies nationwide, visit: https://department.va.gov/veterans-day/



