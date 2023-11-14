19 MSG SEL retires after 27 years of service

Photo By Senior Airman Isabell Nutt | Chief Master Sgt. Heather Stanfield, 19th Mission Support Group senior enlisted...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Isabell Nutt | Chief Master Sgt. Heather Stanfield, 19th Mission Support Group senior enlisted leader, receives a retirement pin from her parents at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Nov. 13, 2023. The ceremony marked Stanfield’s 27 years of service in the Air Force, and the end of her role as the principal enlisted advisor to the 19th MSG group commander on issues affecting 1,800 Airmen and civilian employees across six squadrons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Isabell A. Nutt) see less | View Image Page

LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, Ark.-- Chief Master Sgt. Heather Stanfield, 19th Mission Support Group senior enlisted leader, was recognized for her 27 years of service in the U.S. Air Force during a retirement ceremony at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Nov. 13, 2023.



As a senior enlisted leader, Stanfield played a pivotal role in shaping the future of Team Little Rock. Since January 2022, Stanfield acted as the principal enlisted advisor to the 19th MSG group commander on issues affecting 1,800 Airmen and civilian employees across six squadrons.



The 19th MSG performs numerous critical base support operations for the 19th Airlift Wing, the 314th Airlift Wing, the 189th Airlift Wing, the 29th Weapons Squadron, and several tenant units on the installation, to include supporting 5,500 military families and 57,000 retirees. The group’s base support operations include providing base security, civil engineering, logistics, communication, morale, welfare and recreation programs, personnel, and contracting assets valued at $2.9 billion.



Stanfield also worked closely with wing staff agencies, group and squadron commanders, as well as senior enlisted leaders to ensure the wing and group commander’s intent is understood and executed.



The presiding officer for the ceremony, Col. Sergio Rios, 78th Air Base Wing deputy commander, spoke on Stanfield’s achievements and underscored the significance of her contributions.



“Stanfield has always had a passion to make things better for Airmen and the Air Force,” said Rios. “She embodies our core values, and the positive impact she’s had on Airmen is going to carry on for generations. It is truly an honor to have served alongside her.”



Stanfield is originally from Anderson, Indiana, and entered the Air Force in November 1996, embarking on a journey that would see her rise through the ranks and leave a lasting mark on the organization.



Her background includes various leadership positions at the unit, wing, detachment, major command, joint and higher headquarters levels, to include deployments in support of Operations Bright Star, Iraqi Freedom, Freedom’s Sentinel, and Inherent Resolve.



She has served in six different major commands and her pervious assignments include bases in Louisiana, Alaska, Korea, Italy, Germany, Colorado, South Carolina, Hawaii, Japan, Washington, and Washington District of Columbia.



During the ceremony, Stanfield reflected on her service and her time at Little Rock AFB, stating, “I am beyond proud to have seen the growth and development of those I’ve worked with, because that’s what leaders are here to do. We’re here to make this place better than we found it and take care of the team so they can succeed. Thank you for taking a chance on me and giving me the opportunity to be your chief.”