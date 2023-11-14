Folding the Flag: Honoring Those Who Served

ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, S.D. – Integrity First, Service Before Self, Excellence in All We Do; these are the core values that define those who join the U.S. Air Force. All Airmen strive to exude these values daily, but few have the chance to demonstrate them so publicly as the Ellsworth Air Force Base Honor Guard.



With uniforms in precise order and drill movements perfected, the 28th Force Support Squadron Honor Guard regularly goes out into the community to provide funeral honors to retirees, veterans, and active-duty service members, as well as provide color details at retirement ceremonies and other events to include concerts and sporting events.



“This gives us the opportunity to show families that we appreciate their family member’s service,” said 2nd Lt. Slate Simpson, 28th FSS ceremonial guardsman and the first officer to be part of the team in four years. “Our color details are an opportunity for outreach that can help with recruiting.”



Airmen perform this special duty with contracts lasting one year. Those selected go through three weeks of extensive training in advanced drill, rifle-carrying, flag folding and handling, and proper wear of their dress uniform.



Additionally, members of the base Honor Guard must prepare emotionally for what will be required of them during funeral services.



According to Airman 1st Class Sam Cabrera, 28th FSS ceremonial guardsman, handing off the flag to the next-of-kin during funeral honors is the most emotionally charged moment.



“At first, I didn’t know how I would react,” said Cabrera. “I got through it. The weight of it all didn’t hit me until later.”



It is for these moments where hours of training are crucial for those on the team.



“The main thing you can do to prepare is just practice so even with all the emotions going on, it becomes a routine,” said Simpson. “Honestly, it’s a surreal but greatly fulfilling experience.”



As this is a temporary position within the military, members of the base Honor Guard highly recommend applying to the team.



“Overall, it’s been a great experience as you get to see the other side of the Air Force,” said Cabrera. “Knowing that there is a part of the military that’s dedicated to your family’s service is incredibly rewarding and humbling.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.15.2023 Date Posted: 11.15.2023 13:44 Story ID: 457867 Location: ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SD, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Folding the Flag: Honoring Those Who Served, by A1C Brittany Kenney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.