IWTC Virginia Beach Selects 2023 Instructors of the Year

By: Lt. Kevin Radford

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – As 2023 comes to a close and they prepare to celebrate the holidays with loved ones, the leaders of Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Virginia Beach selected their annual instructors of the year; service members who have exemplified greatness in the instructor role for the duration of the year and consistently provided invaluable training for students.



IWTC Virginia Beach awarded Junior Instructor of the Year to Cryptologic Technician Collection 2nd Class Emily Paul, Mid-Grade Instructor of the Year to Intelligence Specialist 1st Class Brandonjoe Juan, Senior Instructor of the Year to Intelligence Specialist Chief Jon Garland, and Officer Instructor of the Year to Lt. Amanda Brown.



Paul was commended for his role as the Ship Signals Exploitation Equipment Increment Foxtrot Operator (SSEE INC-F OPS) instructor and Ship Signals Exploitation Space Team Trainer Level I and Level II instructor during 2023. She achieved a fully qualified status in both roles, allowing her to provide training in the form of classroom lectures, guided discussions, practical applications, and final evaluations for over 390 hours for 113 students. She contributed to the command in other roles as well, serving as assistant urinalysis program coordinator, a drug and alcohol program advisor assistant, and a member of the Multi-Cultural Heritage Committee and the Petty Officer’s Association.



Juan was selected while serving as the course supervisor for Operational Intelligence (OPINTEL) “C” School and an instructor for Intelligence Specialist (IS) “A” School in 2023. As the course supervisor, Juan began a revision for the OPINTEL “C” School course, which included aligning course curriculum development to fleet standards and revising over 30 course documents. Between the two courses, Juan personally delivered over 1,700 hours of instruction which helped 98% of the students pass the course. Juan also served as the duty military training instructor and watch bill coordinator, mentored six Master Training Specialist (MTS) candidates, volunteered as a warrior toughness training coordinator, and facilitated physical training as an assistant command fitness leader.



Garland was selected while serving as the division leading chief petty officer and course supervisor for IS “A” School. Garland oversaw 30 class convenes during the year, which included 300 new accession students as they began to learn their craft. Similar to OPINTEL “C” School, IS “A” School is also undergoing a revision and Garland spearheaded the mission, managing the production of a new training project plan and course training task list, documents that help ensure the proper delivery of instruction to the students. He also served as an MTS mentor for three candidates and an assistant command fitness leader.



Brown was selected while serving as the instructor for Afloat Watch Station Intelligence Course (AWIC) Red Database Manager during 2023. She was responsible for maintaining over 3,200 scenario injects for commands, which included three carrier strike groups and three amphibious ready groups, during their pre-deployment certifications. Brown provided seamless instruction to these commands in the realms of watch standing fundamentals, red force tracking, and tactical reporting, to name a few. Brown also served as the command’s MTS coordinator and revived the command’s program with a new instruction and training process, leading to 31 instructors qualifying as a Master Training Specialists.



IWTC Virginia Beach’s leadership was very pleased with the performance of all four instructors, and two of the four achieved even higher success. The Command for Information Warfare Training (CIWT), IWTC Virginia Beach’s higher headquarters, selected Juan and Brown as CIWT Military Instructors of the Year in their respective categories.



IWTC Virginia Beach currently offers 74 courses of instruction in information technology, cryptology, and intelligence with an instructor and support staff of over 300 military, civilian, and contract members who train over 7,000 students yearly at five training sites. It is one of four schoolhouses for the Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT) and also oversees learning sites at Fort Huachuca, Arizona; Jacksonville and Mayport, Florida; Kings Bay, Georgia; and Groton, Connecticut.



With four schoolhouse commands, two detachments, and training sites throughout the United States and Japan, Center for Information Warfare Training trains over 26,000 students every year, delivering trained information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services. Center for Information Warfare Training also offers more than 200 courses for cryptologic technicians, intelligence specialists, information systems technicians, electronics technicians, and officers in the information warfare community.

