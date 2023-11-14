AMC recognizes its top experts

Photo By Alyssa Crockett | Twelve Army Materiel Command employees are making a difference across the enterprise....... read more read more Photo By Alyssa Crockett | Twelve Army Materiel Command employees are making a difference across the enterprise. For their contributions to mission goals, ranging from implementing new processes to securing funding, these employees were named AMC’s employees of the quarter for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023. (U.S. Army graphic by Alyssa Crockett) see less | View Image Page

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – Twelve Army Materiel Command employees are making a difference across the enterprise.



For their contributions to mission goals, ranging from implementing new processes to securing funding, these employees were named AMC’s employees of the quarter for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023.



“We are recognizing employees across the AMC enterprise who have gone the extra mile,” said Maj. Gen. Walt Duzzny, AMC chief of staff. “They are experts in their fields who own their profession and help us provide the best support to Soldiers and families.”



Listed below are all 12 employees AMC is recognizing for the third quarter, fiscal year 2023:



• Lawrence Rozek, Army Materiel Command – Honored for exceptional service as a logistics management specialist. He served as the functional lead for Decision Support Tool-Sourcing Module, System Automated Access Request and Remedy ticket for the Equipping Branch of the Strategic Readiness Division. He led with professionalism, integrity and initiative.



• John Fields III, Army Contracting Command – Honored for exceptional service as a contracting officer at ACC-New Jersey. He was responsible for the award of 10 contract actions and obligated more than $20 million while simultaneously preparing three multimillion-dollar solicitations for issuance.



• Jennifer Zaldivar, Army Sustainment Command – Honored for exceptional service as a traffic management specialist at the Logistics Readiness Center-Redstone. She processed over 150 personal procured move packets and submitted each to Defense Finance and Accounting Service within 72 hours.



• Rosemarie Wilder, Aviation and Missile Command – Honored for exceptional service as a logistics management specialist. She demonstrated an incomparable commitment to the Packaging and Stock Readiness team as the focal point for Stock Readiness Packaging Issues and Discrepancies.



• Eric Chastain, Communications-Electronics Command – Honored for exceptional service as an operations research analyst for the Central Technical Support Facility. He provided support and leadership to the highly visible Army Interoperability Certification modernization effort and was considered the go-to team member by his peers and senior leadership.



• Michael Mullen, Chemical Materials Activity – Honored for exceptional service as an equipment specialist at Blue Grass Chemical Activity. He expressed the Army Values and has become an incredibly valuable team member and asset to the organization by setting the highest standards through his actions and he instills this behavior in others.



• Deborah Uhler, Installation Management Command – Honored for exceptional service as a functional administrator. She was instrumental in the development and implementation of an automated fraud detection and deterrent solution that resulted in the ability to rapidly process thousands of reports and provide a dashboard of fraud alerts.



• Jared Sadler, Joint Munitions Command – Honored for exceptional service as a production controller at Tooele Army Depot. He researched, reviewed and designed processes that facilitated destruction of inert items, while also identifying storage locations within 4553 that could have their classification status changed to allow for storage of additional inert items.



• John Volk, Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command – Honored for exceptional service as an environmental division chief for the 596th Transportation Battalion. He volunteered to manage the Installation Planning Board and Executive Planning Review Board process for Military Ocean Terminal Concord to help secure funding requests for over $1 billion in combined project costs.



• Annette Lozen, Tank-automotive and Armaments Command – Honored for exceptional service as a strategic integration officer. She prepared TACOM senior leader events and missions by leading and providing clarity to TACOM organizations for complex or sensitive command supported planning requirements.



• Lawrence Hochgesang, U.S. Army Financial Management Command – Honored for exceptional service as an accountant. He successfully designed and implemented an intake system for Assistant Secretary of the Army for Financial Management & Comptroller’s Risk Management and Internal Control program that will be implemented by across the Army in fiscal year 2024.



• John Ruffing, U.S. Army Security Assistance Command – Honored for exceptional service as a strategic planner at USASAC headquarters. He held two positions of responsibility to include planning strategist and as industry coordinator and led Strategic Integration Forums by ensuring briefings were updated, coordinated and distributed through the AMC enterprise.