Army Reserve leader honors veterans in Bordentown Township

BORDENTOWN TOWNSHIP, N.J. – “There’s no greater service than to our country,” said New Jersey Assemblywoman Carol A. Murphy. “Today, we reflect on that service and sacrifice.”



Veterans Day is the day set aside to thank and honor all those who served honorably in the military – in wartime or peacetime.



“Thank you to our veterans who have served, and thank you to service members here,” shared Bordentown Mayor Steve Benowitz.



Veterans Day is largely intended to thank living veterans for their service, to acknowledge that their contributions to our national security are appreciated and to underscore the fact that all those who served – not only those who died – have sacrificed and done their duty.



“Throughout history, all military branches have defended our freedoms through their service,” said Brig. Gen. Daniel Hershkowitz, deputy commanding general of the U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division. “Together, they continue to defend this nation as their predecessors have before them.”



The observance of Veterans Day not only preserves the historical significance of the date, but helps focus attention on the important purpose of Veterans Day.



“Thank you for keeping our country safe and being part of the best military in the world,” Hershkowitz continued. “Thank you for your service, sacrifice and raising your right hand.”



Veterans Day is a celebration to honor America’s veterans for their patriotism, love of country and willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good.



“As you reflect, I ask you pray for those who have served, those currently serving and those who will serve in the future,” Hershkowitz added.

