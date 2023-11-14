Contracting officer named AMC Employee of Quarter

Courtesy Photo | John Fields III of Army Contracting Command-New Jersey recently was selected as an...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | John Fields III of Army Contracting Command-New Jersey recently was selected as an Army Materiel Command Employee of the Third Quarter. Fields is a contracting officer responsible for multimillion-dollar contracts that provide acquisition management support for the full life cycle of personnel services, including military members and their families, civilians, veterans and retirees. see less | View Image Page

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Alabama (November 14, 2023) – A contracting officer from Army Contracting Command-New Jersey was recently named an Army Materiel Command Employee of the Third Quarter for his enhancement of Army readiness through contracting excellence.



John Fields III, a member of the ACC-New Jersey Information Technology Division, was among the awardees announced by the AMC chief of staff in late October.



The AMC Employee of the Quarter program recognizes uniformed and civilian personnel for outstanding and innovative contributions directly impacting the major command’s mission goals as well as outstanding performance for the quarter.



During the period of nomination, Fields was responsible for the award of 10 contract actions and obligated more than $20.4 million while simultaneously preparing three multimillion-dollar solicitations for issuance. These contracts provide acquisition management support for the full life cycle of personnel services to Department of Defense personnel communities – to include active military, Guard and Reserve members, civilian employees, military families, veterans and retirees – ensuring ACC meets the Army’s top priority of keeping people first.



“Mr. Fields provides Army fellows guidance on contractual issues and questions, shares samples, provides instruction on, and develops best practice work-processes and systems to improve unit readiness,” said Brig. Gen. Christine Beeler, the ACC commanding general. “John ensures his workforce is developed, motivated and poised for action to ensure the continuity of the ACC-New Jersey mission, and his leadership, mentorship and consistent high quality of work provides intangible savings to the government.”



In his nomination of Fields, Thomas Dougherty, the ACC-New Jersey executive director, said Fields’ exceptional support to the Program Executive Office Enterprise Information Systems Human Resource Solution Project Office as he managed three time-sensitive, multimillion-dollar requirements simultaneously while administering 17 action task orders that all benefit the Soldier, Civilian and Family Readiness Strategic Sourcing Area. “Mr. Fields’ service to the warfighter and enhancement of Army readiness through his contracting expertise and dedication to the AMC mission is noteworthy.”



