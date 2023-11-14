An Airman's swing: A journey from the Battlefield to the Baseball field

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Travis J. Hackett, 1st Special Operations Security Forces...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Travis J. Hackett, 1st Special Operations Security Forces Squadron standardization and evaluation, holds a baseball bat during a WarDogs Baseball game. Hackett enjoyed playing baseball since early childhood. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Travis J. Hackett, a member of the 1st Special Operations Security Forces Squadron, has an inspiring story that intertwines his love for baseball and his dedication to serving his country.

Hackett's journey involves not only playing the sport he is passionate about but also making a significant impact on the lives of veterans.



The love affair with baseball started early. "I grew up playing baseball throughout my life," he shares. "It was the only sport I played growing up, and I had been recruited to play in college. But then I decided to join the military."



"My first experience playing baseball, I probably honestly couldn't remember because I was so young," he admits with a chuckle. "But as I grew older, it became unlike anything I can describe. It's kind of like when we put on our Air Force uniforms every morning, we're representing the DoD and the Air Force. Walking onto the baseball field in my uniform, I know I get to play a sport I truly love and have a passion for."



Hackett reminisced about his father's high school baseball days, highlighting a familial connection to the sport. Recalling their earliest Boston Red Sox game experience at the age of around eight or nine, Hackett shared a moment that left a lasting impression.



The atmosphere and excitement of that Red Sox game became a cherished memory, shaping Hackett's affinity for the sport from a young age.



It was a passion that never waned, even when he joined the military. Baseball became a piece of home he carried with him through deployments and duty stations.



However, as many veterans know, once you've tasted the camaraderie and thrill of the baseball field, it's hard to let go. "I missed the sport a lot," Hackett says. "So, wherever I was stationed, I looked for local leagues to play in during my free time."



The military life might have interrupted his baseball dreams, but it couldn't extinguish the fire. Baseball became his connection to home as he embarked on deployments and served in various duty stations.



"I missed the sport a lot," Hackett admits. So, wherever he was stationed, he actively sought out local baseball leagues, playing whenever he could.

And it was during one of these assignments that he discovered the WarDogs Baseball Organization.



"I found the WarDogs through social media when I got stationed here," Hackett recalls. “Joining this unique team required more than just a love for the sport. You have to send all your stats because this organization plays in collegiate leagues, playing against college-level players."



The WarDogs annually choose the best baseball players from the United States Armed Forces. These exceptional individuals come together during spring training and embark on a nationwide tour. The primary goal is to generate awareness and funding for Veterans and their families.



What sets the WarDogs apart is their mission. They're not just playing baseball; they're raising funds for veterans suffering from PTSD.



Hackett elaborates on their mission: "We raise money through raffle tickets, fundraisers, charitable events, and then we try to purchase a service animal for a veteran. We give that service animal to a veteran at a baseball game."



As part of the WarDogs, Hackett and his teammates embarked on a challenging season comprising 17 games, with the goal of raising $10,000. Their last game was tantalizingly close, with $8,000 raised. Then, a surprise donation of $10,000 in Nebraska pushed them past their target, resulting in a total of $18,000 raised.



As a representative of the Air Force, Hackett described the interactions with these families as a means of fostering camaraderie.

The conversations held prior to each game seemed to bring the families even closer to their departed loved ones, creating a poignant and touching connection.



Being part of the flag folding ceremony for each game was a deeply moving experience, according to Hackett. In this role, Hackett had the privilege of presenting a flag to a Gold Star family, those who have lost a service member in war.



"Hackett needs little support, but he trained hard to become a part of this team," U.S Air Force Master Sgt. Robert A. Vickers, 1st Special Operations Security Forces Squadron, colleague of Hackett, acknowledges his dedication on and off the field. "I would imagine he is a great baseball player, since he was able to make a DoD level team."



Vickers has seen Hackett's commitment in the gym, "I know how much effort he puts into being a great athlete. I am very proud to see all his training and hard work come together."



According to Vickers, Hackett stands out as an exceptional non-commissioned officer. His consistent drive at work serves as a source of motivation for those in his vicinity.



He envisions Hackett's contagious enthusiasm extending onto the field, where he inspires teammates to deliver their utmost effort.



Beyond the games and the fundraising, Hackett and his team visited VA hospitals, spending time with veterans and sharing stories. He recalls, "We would sit down and talk to them, take pictures, and just bring a day of kindness."



For Hackett, the WarDogs mission isn't just about the money they raise. "Those service animals are going to provide a great deal of emotional support and medical support for those veterans in need," he says. "It's important to give back to the community and show support to our veterans."



"It's given me a more open-minded approach when it comes to our veterans,” Hackett believes. “Those guys paved the way for you and me and giving them gratitude and support where it's needed is essential."



Hackett plans to continue playing in the local league of Okaloosa, Florida and travel with the WarDogs for their upcoming season, which will take them to the New England region.



He's excited about recruiting players from his current men's league to join the WarDogs, ensuring that their mission continues to thrive.



I would love to see more Airmen join the WarDogs "Anyone who wants to join the baseball team can definitely contact me at any time, says Hackett enthusiastically. “It's about more than just the game; it's about making a difference."