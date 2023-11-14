Yuma Proving Ground command team makes local media visits

U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) Commander Col. John Nelson and Command Sgt. Maj. Mark Millare made visits to several local media outlets on November 13.



The morning began with an appearance on the “Today in Yuma” radio program with Jennifer Blackwell and Theresa Straub, where they discussed the proving ground’s developmental test mission.



“We have a workforce of about 2,500 people involved in modernizing the Army through testing,” said Nelson. “The special part about it is that most live in Yuma County, and we love to engage with the community every chance we get. So many people have a friend or relative that works out there or has worked out there through the years.”



“What we do in Yuma is test everything that a Soldier wears, utilizes, drives, or shoots,” said Millare. “Yuma Proving Ground is the premier environmental test center with desert testing at Yuma Test Center, cold weather testing at Cold Regions Test Center in Alaska, and jungle testing at Tropical Regions Test Center in Central America.”



Nelson and Millare proceeded to KYMA-TV’s studio, where they received a tour from General Manger Dave Miller before sitting down for an interview with reporter Valeria Rodriguez. Nelson praised the nearly 2,500-strong YPG workforce and their efforts on behalf of the national defense.



“It’s a pleasure to go to work every day with such dedicated and committed individuals,” he said. “It is very humbling.”



Finally, Nelson and Millare headed to the Yuma Sun newspaper’s officers to sit down with the editorial board, followed by a tour of the Sun’s 'Newseum' from editor Roxanne Molenar.

