Manpower Holds Annual Town Hall

QUANTICO, Va. — The Deputy Commandant for Manpower and Reserve Affairs hosted his annual town hall for all Marine and Civilian Marine M&RA staff, at Little Hall Theater, Oct. 31, covering a range of topics, including a review of the previous year’s priorities of innovation and transparency, his own leadership philosophy, current M&RA programs, and priorities for the coming year.



“A year ago, the Small Unit Leadership Initiative didn’t exist,” said Lt. Gen. James F. Glynn, DC of M&RA, “Today, it’s a reality. We have 2000-plus more sergeants in our Corps than we did previously because you made that idea become a reality. That’s innovation.” Glynn also cited achievements in merit reorder and the talent marketplace as successful implementations of innovation in M&RA.



As for transparency, Glynn commended the staff for their outreach efforts regarding Talent Management and encouraged them to be intentional about continuing to broadcast their actions and initiatives to the fleet and supporting establishment. In September, then Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Eric M. Smith, appointed Glynn the Talent Management Officer of the Marine Corps, challenging him to accelerate momentum and institutionalize reforms throughout every facet of the manning and developing of the service and to optimize the total force to meet the demands of the future.



Glynn introduced his priorities for the upcoming year: Adapting and adopting. He explained that his method for coming up with the year’s priorities came from listening to Marines in both formal and informal settings. Glynn noted that in his conversations, a primary concern among Marines and Civilian Marines has been stability, usually in the form of predictability. He gave the example of conducting promotion boards earlier in the year so that they are completed by the time Marines are receiving orders. He encouraged all staff members to take an active role in improving policies to make them as effective and efficient as possible.



“We have to adapt and adopt the processes that make the people, that find the people, that keep the people, that invest in the people, that can fully realize the capability of Force Design and all the things related to it. We are a centerpiece in that.”

