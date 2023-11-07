Developing High Velocity Leaders is Key to Mission Success at Norfolk Naval Shipyard

Photo By Shelby West | Norfolk Naval Shipyard hosted their latest First Level Supervisor High Velocity...... read more read more Photo By Shelby West | Norfolk Naval Shipyard hosted their latest First Level Supervisor High Velocity graduation at The Dry Dock Club on Sep. 20. The course teaches new front line supervisors how to communicate effectively with the workforce in order to solve problems faster and more efficiently. see less | View Image Page

Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) hosted its latest First Level Supervisor High Velocity (1LSHV) graduation at the Dry Dock Club on Sep. 20. Shipyard Commander Captain Jip Mosman addressed the graduates and congratulated them on a successful completion of the leadership program.



“You are on the front lines of effort in our shipyard building the desired workplace culture for our people and driving deliveries to support our mission,” said Mosman. “Through your individual ownership and workforce engagements harnessing the ideas, inputs and abilities of our teammates, you will make us successful in our mission.”



“The 1LSHV course will benefit each participant through increased leadership knowledge, broaden their interpersonal skills, instill better team building abilities and ultimately become the catalyst for a positive change of C.O.R.E. behaviors,” said NNSY Code 900T.2 Command University Program Management Analyst John Boyd. “It is the intent that each participant then uses these new tools daily to affect change in NNSY as an organization.”



Individuals are selected for the leadership program within their first year of attaining the position as a First Level Supervisor.



“High Velocity Learning is focused on learning, growing and solving problems faster and more effectively, utilizing on-the-job shadowing, information panels and team learning to reinforce classroom learning, and overall, supporting the mission, vision and values of Norfolk Naval Shipyard,” said Boyd.



“Having come into the shipyard as an apprentice, I understood early-on how important the things I was learning were,” said NNSY Pipefitter (Shop56) Apprentice Supervisor Kelsey Vasser. “After taking the 1LSHV course, it was even more evident how the apprentice program is so critical to the Fleet.”



“These classes not only helped me understand how to use diplomacy in dealing with employees, but helped me bond with the other supervisors in the class,” said Vasser. “I learned that effective communication is a big part of being a great leader.”