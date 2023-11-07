CTF-72 and ROKN Air Command Meet for the 54th Maritime Patrol Aircraft Committee Meeting

Courtesy Photo | NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Oct. 27, 2023) – Commander of Republic of Korea...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Oct. 27, 2023) – Commander of Republic of Korea Naval Air Command, Rear Adm. Kim Seong Hak, center, poses for a photo with Sailors assigned to the “Mad Foxes” of Patrol Squadron 5 in front of a U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon during the 54th Maritime Pac Aircraft Committee Meeting (MPACM). MPACM is a biannual engagement between the maritime patrol and reconnaissance communities to commemorate the partnership between ROK Navy and U.S. Navy. (Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

By Lt. j. g. Sarah Merrill, U.S. 7th Fleet Public Affairs



NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan – The Republic of Korea (ROK) Naval Air Command (NAC) and U.S. Commander, Task Force 72 met at Naval Air Facility Atsugi for the biannual 54th Maritime Patrol Aircraft Committee Meeting (MPACM), Oct. 25-27.



MPACM is a biannual engagement between the maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft (MPRA) communities to review and assess past cooperative ROK Navy (ROKN) and U.S. Navy efforts and explore future opportunities for coordination and information-sharing.



“MPACM not only recognizes the special bond between the United States and ROK MPRA communities, but the US-ROK. alliance that was forged 70 years ago in the defense of freedom and democracy,” said Capt. Zachary Stang, Commander, Task Force 72. “We're honored to host Republic of Korea Naval Air Command, Rear Admiral Kim, here in Atsugi and this event is another opportunity to learn from one another and make our MPRA forces stronger and more cohesive."



The “Mad Foxes” of Patrol Squadron 5 hosted Capt. Stang and ROKN attendees aboard a U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon for a demonstration flight.



On Oct. 27, Commander of ROK NAC, Rear Adm. Kim Seong Hak and his senior staff made a visit to Yokosuka for an office call with Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, Vice Adm. Karl O. Thomas.



These meetings reaffirm and strengthen the U.S. - ROK alliance to ensure security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.



U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.