Global healthcare professionals gather at Humphreys for annual symposium

Photo By Stanley James | U.S. Army Lt. Col. Jae Chung, the 65th Medical Brigade deputy commanding officer, asks Brig. Gen. Deydre Teyhen, the Medical Specialist Corps chief, a question about musculoskeletal treatments and injury profile data metrics during the 73rd annual 38th Parallel Healthcare Training Symposium at the Morning Calm Conference Center, South Korea, Nov. 6, 2023. The symposium provides a forum for military healthcare professionals to share knowledge across disciplines, build professional networks, and develop best practices for sustaining a ready and adaptive medical force. This year's themes include healthcare support in the battlefield of the future and identifying unique challenges to the Indo-Pacific Region and Korean Theater of Operations. (U.S. Army photo by Stanley James)

CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea – Healthcare practitioners from across the Korean peninsula gathered for three days of training, during the 73rd Annual 38th Parallel Healthcare Training Symposium, Nov. 6-8, at the Morning Calm Conference Center on Camp Humphreys.



The event was organized by the 65th Medical Brigade, which included speakers from the U.S. Army Medical Command, the Defense Health Agency, and the Army Office of the Surgeon General.



“Investing in the medical professionals of our military is a crucial aspect of enhancing the readiness of our troops,” said Maj. Angel Soto, the executive officer for the 65th Medical Brigade. “The success of the 38th Parallel Symposium provides a solid foundation for healthcare support on the battlefield of the future.”



Maj. Rebecca Lambert, civil affairs officer for the brigade said the goal of the event was to ensure those U.S. medical professionals in South Korea are trained and ready to be medically deployed to provide quality healthcare to family members and beneficiaries. Additionally, Maj. Angel Soto, executive officer for the brigade said by providing this forum they are able to strengthen bonds with the ROK medical providers.



“It is an opportunity for medical providers on the peninsula to receive continuing education credits/professional development and an opportunity for United States Forces-Korea service members and civilians to build and strengthen relationships with host nation and regional partners,” said Lambert.



The theme this year was “Battlefield of the Future,” and attendees could hear from speakers further elaborating on topics such as “clinical” and “leadership and administrative.” In addition, the dental and veterinarian units brief separately at other locations where host-nation military and civilians in those fields could also attend.



“It is one of the largest events that 65th Medical Brigade hosts, and there is a lot of logistics involved to coordinate for (distinguished visitors), both on our side and the host nation side, and to ensure that we provide the right information and access to everyone arrive to Camp Humphreys,” said Lambert.



The event had approximately 570 registrants coming from across Korea but also from installations in Japan, Guam, New Zealand as well as stateside representatives from states including Kentucky, Texas and Washington. To accomplish the task, event planners began in June to coordinate the schedule and the nine guest speakers for each session.



“There is nothing like it that include both U.S. military, civilians, and ROK military and civilians,” said Lambert. “(My hope is) that attendees learn something that they did not know before and meet people in their fields - or in other fields - that they are interested in, as well as foster relationships between our host nation partners and the United States Forces-Korea. This is also an opportunity for our ROK counterparts to understand how we deliver healthcare.”