Native American Heritage Month mentoring panel set for Nov. 16

Photo By Michele Donaldson | The Air Force Materiel Command will host a Cross-Cultural Mentoring Panel in...... read more read more Photo By Michele Donaldson | The Air Force Materiel Command will host a Cross-Cultural Mentoring Panel in conjunction with Native American Heritage Month, Nov. 16 at 2 p.m. ET. The virtual event, hosted on ZoomGov, is open to all uniformed and civilian Airmen. see less | View Image Page

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio -- The Air Force Materiel Command will host a Cross-Cultural Mentoring Panel in conjunction with Native American Heritage Month, Nov. 16 at 2 p.m. ET. The virtual event, hosted on ZoomGov, is open to all uniformed and civilian Airmen.



The event, sponsored by the AFMC Indigenous Nations Equality Team and hosted by Dennis D’Angelo, Executive Director, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, will feature Native American panel representatives from diverse organizations, including:



• Dr. Johnny Poolaw, Director of Student Success, American Indian Science and Engineering Society

• Dr. Maurice Godfrey, Professor, Munroe-Meyer Institute, University of Nebraska Medical Center

• Liliana Bronner, Clinical Education Manager and Director of Medical Pathways, University of Nebraska Medical Center

• Victor Cope, Title XI Indian Education Director, Tecumseh Public School



This is the final AFMC mentoring event for 2023. All mentoring panels align with special observance months and are hosted by the AFMC Major Command Barrier Analysis Working Group champions, with a focus on issues related to the cohorts celebrated during the special observance period.



The link for the event will be sent to all AFMC personnel via internal communication channels.



Personnel can submit questions for the panelists prior to the event by emailing AFMC.A1DC.TrainingNeedsAssessments@us.af.mil.



Additional information on AFMC Mentoring and upcoming events is available at https://www.afmc.af.mil/careers/AFMC-Mentoring/.