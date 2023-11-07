Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVFAC Atlantic Awards Overseas Simulator Facility

    11.09.2023

    Story by Julianne Kreidel 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Atlantic

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Atlantic has awarded a $14,998,242 firm-fixed-price contract for P-242 Combat Rescue Helicopter Simulator Facility, Aviano, Italy.

    This work includes the construction of an addition to, and renovation of, an existing squadron operation facility (Building 7300) to support the arrival of a fixed-flight simulator to support the new Combat Rescue Helicopter aircraft. The simulator is scheduled for delivery in FY25.

    “The facility itself will have the operational flight trainer and simulator bay, multipurpose mission planning and computer training rooms, maintenance and utility areas and administrative space for instructor personnel,” said manager Lisa Magaña. “Providing a new training facility and simulator to the members of the 56th Rescue Squadron allows them to conduct training for familiarization and proficiency in handling aircraft emergencies and allows for critical combat personnel recovery and rescue simulations that cannot be replicated in live flight”.

    Work will be performed in Aviano, Italy, and is expected to be completed by December 2025. Fiscal 2023 military construction (Air Force) funds in the amount of $14,998,242 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

    This contract was competitively procured via the sam.gov website with three offers received.

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Atlantic, Norfolk Virginia, is the contracting activity (Contract number N62470-24-C-0002).

    For more news from Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, visit https://www.navy.mil/naval-facilities-engineering-command/.

