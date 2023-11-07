IOWA NATIONAL GUARD GROUNDBREAKING CEREMONY IN WEST DES MOINES

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JOHNSTON , IA, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2023

    Story by Capt. Kevin Waldron 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Iowa National Guard

    What: The Iowa National Guard will break ground on a new multi-million-dollar readiness center in West Des Moines.

    When: 8 June 2023 at 9:30 a.m.
    Where: 1625 SE County Line Road, West Des Moines, IA Near the corner of Veterans Parkway and Maffitt Lake Rd.
    Who: Available for interviews:

    Maj. Gen. Stephen Osborn, the Adjutant General of the Iowa National Guard

    Col. John Perkins, Director of Construction and Facilities Management

    Why: The Iowa National Guard will hold a groundbreaking ceremony this morning for the new West Des Moines Readiness Center. The over 40,000 square foot building will feature an assembly hall, offices, classrooms, a physical fitness space, and storage space for equipment. Located near the Microsoft data center on County Line Road West Des Moines, IA, the readiness center is designed for the community.

    Construction for the $24 million project is expected to be complete and ready by Spring 2025.

    The Iowa National Guard was able to secure land with a partnership with the city of West Des Moines and received funding from Congress which put everything into place, and from the Iowa legislature.

    Once it's completed, the new armory initially will be used by Company B of the 1-168th Infantry, 2168th Transportation Company, and Detachment Company of the 908th Field Feeding Platoon. Additional units may be added in the future.

    For questions concerning this release as well as additional information about the operations, training and activities of the Iowa Army and Air National Guard, please contact Jackie Schmillen, Iowa National Guard Public Affairs Director, by email at jackie.l.schmillen.civ@army.mil or 515-252-4590 (office) or 515-971-6385 (cell).

