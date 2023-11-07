Walter Reed Hearing Scientist Selected as a 2023 Presidential Rank Award Winner

FALLS CHURCH, Virginia – The Defense Health Agency (DHA) announced today that Walter Reed National Military Medical Center’s (WRNMMC) Dr. Douglas S. Brungart has been recognized as a recipient of the 2023 Presidential Rank Award (PRA), one of the most prestigious awards in Federal government service. The award recognizes the important contributions of public servants across the federal government as determined by the U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM).



“Through his unwavering commitment to medical excellence, Dr. Brungart truly embodies DHA’s core mission and vision, consistently working towards exceptional outcomes for our warfighters and their families,” said DHA Director U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland. “Without a shadow of a doubt, Dr. Brungart deserves this award and I am grateful he is part of our team leading the next generation of military medicine.”



Dr. Brungart, chief scientist of the National Military Audiology and Speech Pathology Center at WRNMMC and science advisor for the Department of Defense’s Hearing Center of Excellence and Defense Center for Public Health – Aberdeen, is nationally and internationally recognized as an expert in sound localization, speech perception, and all aspects of military audiology.



His research addresses the most pressing issues related to hearing and balance in the military. His most notable accomplishment has been the development of a revolutionary new evidence-based hearing profile standard for the U.S. Army that has now been implemented worldwide in the Defense Occupational and Environmental Health Readiness System for Hearing Conservation.



Dr. Brungart is one of 232 winners from 31 federal agencies who were selected for their exceptional leadership, accomplishments, and service over an extended period of time. These individuals are all members of the Senior Executive Service (SES), Senior-Level (SL) and Scientific and Professional (ST) corps.



For more info about the PRA, visit the OPM website.



To read more about Dr. Brungart’s accomplishments, visit Walter Reed’s newsroom.



Media with additional questions should contact the DHA at dha.ncr.comm.cal.dha-media@health.mil.



