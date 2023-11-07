Georgia Air National Guardsmen and visiting British Royal Engineers Unite to Honor Veterans at Savannah Veterans Day Parade

SAVANNAH, Ga. — In a display of solidarity and shared respect for those who have served, U.S. Airmen from the 165th Airlift Wing, Georgia Air National Guard (ANG), marched alongside visiting Royal Engineers from the British Army's 39 Engineer Regiment in the Savannah Veterans Day Parade, Nov. 11, 2023.

The British royal engineers, stationed at Kinloss Barracks, Kinloss, Scotland, joined Georgia ANG Airmen in a joint effort to pay tribute to the brave individuals who have served in the Armed Forces, past and present, in the local community.

Veterans Day originated from a series of ceremonies honoring unknown soldiers across the U.S., England and France after World War I. These memorial gestures all took place on November 11, giving universal recognition to the celebrated ending of World War I fighting at 11 a.m.,November 11, 1918 (the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month). The day became known as “Armistice Day.”

Now, in the U.S., we dedicate this day to thanking all veterans who've served in any war, past and present. The British celebrate their veterans as well and call it Remembrance Day.

This collaboration between their Airmen and British forces in the Savannah Veterans Day Parade reflects the enduring friendship between the two nations and emphasizes unity in acknowledging the contributions of those who have served.

The British Royal Engineers are here in Savannah for an annual training event called exercise Flying Rose which is a bilateral exchange program between the U.S. and British armed forces that offers hands-on training, experience operating in an unfamiliar environment, and cross-culture networking between NATO Allies.

