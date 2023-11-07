From Training to Execution - USCYBERCOM DCOM visits Three IW Commands

Photo By Lt. Meagan Way | Pensacola, Fla. - During his visit to Navy Information Operations Command Pensacola,...... read more read more Photo By Lt. Meagan Way | Pensacola, Fla. - During his visit to Navy Information Operations Command Pensacola, Air Force Lt. Gen. Timothy Haugh, deputy commander of U.S. Cyber Command, engaged in cyber discussions with Sailors on Oct. 12, 2023. Cryptologic Technician Interpretive First Class Petty Officer Zachary Hall briefs Lt. Gen. Hall on the mission of 501 Combat Support Team. (U.S Navy photo by Petty Officer Third Class Leonell Domingo / Released) see less | View Image Page

PENSACOLA, Fla. – Navy Information Operations Command (NIOC) Pensacola hosted a visit from Air Force Lt. Gen. Timothy D. Haugh, deputy commander of U.S. Cyber Command, Oct. 12, 2023.



Haugh met with leaders from two Department of Defense cyber training centers, Naval Education and Training Command (NETC) and Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT), both located at Corry Station, prior to meeting with NIOC Pensacola leadership. During the tour of NIOC Pensacola, he received a command brief from the NIOC Pensacola Operations Team, and a current mission brief from each Combat Support Team, Cyber Protection Team, and Nationally-tasked Mission Teams. Haugh and NIOC Pensacola Sailors engaged in a wide range of cyber discussions throughout his tour, such as the future of cyber, cyber ratings, and cyber training.



Cmdr. Colleen Handbury, commanding officer, NIOC Pensacola, spoke on the importance of the visit. “We were honored by the opportunity to host Lt. Gen. Haugh at NIOC Pensacola to highlight our important missions taking place every day,” stated Handbury. “Meeting with both of the IW training centers as well as NIOC Pensacola, I believe Lt. Gen. Haugh left with a full appreciation of the depth of training and knowledge of the Sailors and officers of the IW community.”



The mission of NIOC Pensacola is to execute cyberspace operations and signals intelligence in support of Naval, Joint Forces, and National tasking authorities.



For more information on NIOC Pensacola, visit the command Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/NIOCPensacola or the public web page at https://www.navifor.usff.navy.mil/nioc-pensacola/



-USN-