    From Training to Execution - USCYBERCOM DCOM visits Three IW Commands

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    11.13.2023

    Story by Lt. Meagan Way 

    Navy Information Operations Command Pensacola

    PENSACOLA, Fla. – Navy Information Operations Command (NIOC) Pensacola hosted a visit from Air Force Lt. Gen. Timothy D. Haugh, deputy commander of U.S. Cyber Command, Oct. 12, 2023.

    Haugh met with leaders from two Department of Defense cyber training centers, Naval Education and Training Command (NETC) and Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT), both located at Corry Station, prior to meeting with NIOC Pensacola leadership. During the tour of NIOC Pensacola, he received a command brief from the NIOC Pensacola Operations Team, and a current mission brief from each Combat Support Team, Cyber Protection Team, and Nationally-tasked Mission Teams. Haugh and NIOC Pensacola Sailors engaged in a wide range of cyber discussions throughout his tour, such as the future of cyber, cyber ratings, and cyber training.

    Cmdr. Colleen Handbury, commanding officer, NIOC Pensacola, spoke on the importance of the visit. “We were honored by the opportunity to host Lt. Gen. Haugh at NIOC Pensacola to highlight our important missions taking place every day,” stated Handbury. “Meeting with both of the IW training centers as well as NIOC Pensacola, I believe Lt. Gen. Haugh left with a full appreciation of the depth of training and knowledge of the Sailors and officers of the IW community.”

    The mission of NIOC Pensacola is to execute cyberspace operations and signals intelligence in support of Naval, Joint Forces, and National tasking authorities.

    For more information on NIOC Pensacola, visit the command Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/NIOCPensacola or the public web page at https://www.navifor.usff.navy.mil/nioc-pensacola/

    -USN-

