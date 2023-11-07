Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Best Squad Snapshot: Army Sgt. Tate Parmenter, Brigade NCO of the Year

    Best Squad Snapshot: Army Sgt. Tate Parmenter, Brigade NCO of the Year

    FORT EISENHOWER, Ga. – Sgt. Tate Parmenter is a joint targeting analyst (JTA)

    FORT WALKER, VA, UNITED STATES

    11.13.2023

    Story by Steven Stover 

    780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber)

    Best Squad Snapshot: Army Sgt. Tate Parmenter, Brigade NCO of the Year

    2024 Brigade Best Squad Competition
    FORT EISENHOWER, Ga. – Sgt. Tate Parmenter is a joint targeting analyst (JTA) assigned to D Company, 782nd Military Intelligence (MI) Battalion (Cyber), 780th MI Brigade (Cyber), and hails from Eugene, Oregon. Parmenter recently participated in the Brigade-level Best Squad competition at Fort Walker, Virginia, October 30 through November 2.

    QUICK SKETCH:
    Sgt. Tate Parmenter earned the title Brigade Best Warrior, NCO Category – 2024 780th MI Brigade NCO of the Year. Parmenter is also a member of the Brigade’s Best Squad 2024 and will compete at the U.S. Army Cyber Command Best Squad competition next summer.
    Education: Springfield High School, Oregon / College: Southern Oregon University, Bachelor of Science in Health & Physical Education
    Certifications/Training: CLS, BLC-CL

    WHAT DOES IT MEAN TO SERVE AND WHAT MOTIVATED YOU TO JOIN THE ARMY?
    I wanted to be a part of a team and feel a sense of belonging and purpose. The training, knowledge, experience and opportunities that the Army provides motivated me to join.

    HOW DID YOU PREPARE FOR THE BEST SQUAD COMPETITION AND WHAT IS YOUR REASONING FOR COMPETING
    To prepare for the Best Squad Competition, I would ruck twice a week and complete training focused on the tasks outlined in the Expert Soldier Badge TRADOC Pamphlet with other members of my squad.

    WHY IS IT IMPORTANT TO COMPETE IN THE ARMY BEST SQUAD COMPETITION? WHAT DID YOU ENJOY THE MOST AND WHY?
    Competing in the Best Squad Competition provides an opportunity to learn new skills or refine perishable ones. What I enjoyed the most about the Army Best Squad Competition was having the opportunity to compete against other soldiers.

    WHAT ARE YOUR FUTURE GOALS?
    I want to become a Staff Sergeant. I also want to complete more military schools and training to include Air Assault, Expert Soldier Badge, Advanced Rifle Marksmanship and the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge so that I will be better equipped to train and motivate soldiers for future competitions and training.

    DO YOU HAVE A FAVORITE QUOTE?
    “Discipline is doing what you hate to do, but doing it like you love it.” – Mike Tyson
    “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” - Harry S. Truman

