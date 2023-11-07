Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Issues Sources Sought/RFI for Low-Cost Uncrewed Aircraft Systems

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2023

    Story by Paul Stevenson 

    Program Executive Office, Aviation

    On 9 Nov. Army Contracting Command - Redstone, in support of Program Executive Office Aviation’s Uncrewed Aircraft System (UAS) Project Office (PO), published as Sources Sought/Request for Information on SAM.gov and other outlets to receive input from industry on the availability of low-cost, non-developmental or commercial uncrewed aircraft systems to support unit training and operations.

    The Sources Sought/RFI asks interested vendors to self-qualify against the desired capabilities for the UAS including include day/night visual capability (electro-optical and infrared), 30-minute flight time, and range of 1-5 kilometers with a desired system cost of less than $3,000 each. The UAS must be eligible for the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) Blue List (2020 NDAA Sec 848 and 2023 NDAA Sec 817 compliant) or demonstrate a path to compliance.

    The UAS PO will assess the responses to determine vendors most likely to successfully fulfill a replicator initiative or future competition and may invite those vendors to participate in a demonstration of their proposed capability.

    The announcement is on the System for Award Management (SAM) website: https://sam.gov/opp/3a9ac53e616347b88de42e0deeb6e3ee/view. For more information about the contract process, please contact Army Contracting Command-Redstone Public Affairs at usarmy.redstone.acc.mbx.acc-rsa-contact-us@army.mil. For questions about the Army's UAS program, PEO Aviation Public Affairs at usarmy.redstone.peo-avn.mbx.peoavn-pao@army.mil.

