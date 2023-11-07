Oregon National Guard Participates in Various Veterans Day Events Across the State

ALBANY, Ore. - The Oregon National Guard participated in various events around the state on Veterans Day, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, to honor those who have served in the armed forces.



The day began with Col. Russell W. Gibson, commander of the Oregon Army National Guard's 82nd Troop Command Brigade, speaking at a morning memorial service at Timber Linn Veterans Memorial Park in Albany. The Oregon National Guard then performed a rifle salute to honor the nation's veterans.



Later in the day, the Oregon National Guard participated in the Linn County Veterans Day Parade in Albany, which included several military vehicles and a marching contingent led by Col. Dustin Ballard, Oregon Army National Guard Commander of Recruiting and Retention Command. The marching formation was comprised of members of the Air and Army National Guard with a joint color guard. It represented the Oregon Army National Guard's 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Brigade Troop Command, and the Oregon Air National Guard's 142nd Wing based at the Portland Air National Guard Base.



The parade's military vehicles included a M1129 Stryker Mortar Carrier crewed by the 1st Squadron, 82nd Cavalry Regiment, and two Oregon Air Guard 125th Special Tactics Squadron M1297 A-GMV (Ground Mobility Vehicle). They were followed by a 141st Brigade Support Battalion M997 Field Liter Ambulance (FLA) Humvee.



Recently retired Oregon National Guard Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Michael E. Stencel served as the parade's emeritus grand marshal.



The Oregon National Guard's 234th Army Band, also known as "Oregon's Own," country music band performed at the Albany American Legion lunch for parade participants. Another band contingent played at the University of Oregon vs. the University of Southern California Veterans Salute football game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene.



Other Veterans Day events included an Oregon Department of Veterans Affairs memorial event in Salem featuring remarks by Col. Gibson.



The Oregon National Guard provides rare opportunities to serve the local community during emergencies while training for missions around the world. Members enjoy benefits like education and career skills training. Most importantly, the Guard fosters a spirit of service above self, commemorating past sacrifices while continuing to serve today.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.11.2023 Date Posted: 11.11.2023 Story ID: 457678 Location: ALBANY, OR, US This work, Oregon National Guard Participates in Various Veterans Day Events Across the State, by MAJ Wayne Clyne