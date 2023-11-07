Best Squad Snapshot: Army Pfc. Joey Asmus

Photo By Steven Stover | FORT EISENHOWER, Ga. – Pfc. Joey Asmus is a Digital Network Exploitation Analyst...... read more read more Photo By Steven Stover | FORT EISENHOWER, Ga. – Pfc. Joey Asmus is a Digital Network Exploitation Analyst (DNEA) assigned to D Company, 782nd Military Intelligence (MI) Battalion (Cyber), 780th MI Brigade (Cyber), and hails from San Antonio, Texas. Asmus recently participated in the Brigade-level Best Squad competition at Fort Walker, Virginia, October 30 through November 2. see less | View Image Page

2024 Brigade Best Squad Competition (BSC)

FORT EISENHOWER, Ga. – Pfc. Joey Asmus is a Digital Network Exploitation Analyst (DNEA) assigned to D Company, 782nd Military Intelligence (MI) Battalion (Cyber), 780th MI Brigade (Cyber), and hails from San Antonio, Texas. Asmus recently participated in the Brigade-level Best Squad competition at Fort Walker, Virginia, October 30 through November 2.



QUICK SKETCH:

Pfc. Joey Asmus (now an Army Specialist) is a member of the Brigade’s Best Squad 2024 and will compete at the U.S. Army Cyber Command Nest Squad competition next summer.

High School: Business Careers High School, Texas

Certifications/Training: Basic DNEA-qualified



WHAT DOES IT MEAN TO SERVE AND WHAT MOTIVATED YOU TO JOIN THE ARMY?

To support my family and to learn more about cyber. I also want to continue to support and serve my country and be the best me I can be.



HOW DID YOU PREPARE FOR THE BEST SQUAD COMPETITION AND WHAT IS YOUR REASONING FOR COMPETING

As a team we would ruck twice a week ranging from distances of four to six miles. We would also meet up every day to discuss the knowledge portion of the Best Squad Competition. My reasoning for competing in the BSC is because I wanted to challenge myself and to learn new Army skills and tasks.



WHY IS IT IMPORTANT TO COMPETE IN THE ARMY BEST SQUAD COMPETITION? WHAT DID YOU ENJOY THE MOST AND WHY?

I believe it is important to compete in the Army Best Squad Competition because it pushes people to learn to work with each other and to build that teamwork skill. I enjoyed the obstacle course the most because it was something that I don’t get to do very often.



WHAT ARE YOUR FUTURE GOALS?

My future goals are to go operator and to get to master level as an operator, as well as get my certifications for cyber. I plan on finishing up my college and to rank up to NCO (noncommissioned officer), to lead and teach other Soldiers.



DO YOU HAVE A FAVORITE QUOTE?

“Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the mouth” Mike Tyson