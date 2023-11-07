Joint Task Force-Red Hill defueling update

As of 2:00 p.m., Friday, Nov. 10, Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) safely removed 89,223,876 gallons of fuel from the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility.



This week, JTF-RH completed transfer of approximately 12 million gallons of JP5 from tanks 12 and 20 to merchant tanker Stena Impeccable. Additionally, JTF-RH completed transfer of approximately 12 million gallons of JP5 from tanks 7 and 8 to tanker Empire State.



JTF-RH is currently defueling to the above ground storage tanks at JBPHH to maintain support for operations and training.



Saturday, Nov. 11 and Sunday, Nov. 12 are crew rest days. Next week, JTF-RH intends to transfer fuel from RHBFSF to merchant tankers Stena Imperative and Yosemite Trader.



Daily updates are available on the JTF-RH mobile app, which can be downloaded by searching for “JTF–Red Hill” in the Apple App store or Google Play store.



JTF-RH is committed to working with regulators and government stakeholders to ensure Red Hill is defueled safely, expeditiously, and in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations.

