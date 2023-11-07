Photo By Steven Stover | 2024 Brigade Best Squad Competition FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. – Spc. Devon James is...... read more read more Photo By Steven Stover | 2024 Brigade Best Squad Competition FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. – Spc. Devon James is a signals intelligence voice interceptor assigned to the 781st Military Intelligence (MI) Battalion (Cyber), 780th MI Brigade (Cyber), and hails from Denver, Colorado. James recently participated in the Brigade-level Best Squad competition at Fort Walker, Virginia, October 30 through November 2. see less | View Image Page

Best Squad Snapshot: Army Spc. Devon James



FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. – Spc. Devon James is a signals intelligence voice interceptor assigned to the 781st Military Intelligence (MI) Battalion (Cyber), 780th MI Brigade (Cyber), and hails from Denver, Colorado. James recently participated in the Brigade-level Best Squad competition at Fort Walker, Virginia, October 30 through November 2.



QUICK SKETCH:

Education: Sussex Central High School, Delaware / College: Metropolitan State University, Colo. (two years)

Certifications/Training: Language training at Defense Language Institute

Selected to represent the 781st MI Battalion (Cyber) in the Brigade’s Best Squad competition.



WHAT DOES IT MEAN TO SERVE AND WHAT MOTIVATED YOU TO JOIN THE ARMY?

Joining the Army at 28 y.o. meant drastically changing my life and leaving behind a lot of comfort in pursuit of a more fulfilling purpose. I wanted to be challenged mentally and physically and be held to a higher standard.



HOW DID YOU PREPARE FOR THE BEST SQUAD COMPETITION AND WHAT IS YOUR REASONING FOR COMPETING

Volunteering for the Best Squad competition was a personal challenge. I wanted to be a part of something that we don’t get the chance to do very often at Ft. Meade, and the competition and train up was an opportunity to become more proficient at tactical tasks. I trained with my squad, and we utilized all the opportunities we had available to prepare.



WHY IS IT IMPORTANT TO COMPETE IN THE ARMY BEST SQUAD COMPETITION? WHAT DID YOU ENJOY THE MOST AND WHY?

I believe that it is important to seek out opportunities that test our abilities as Soldiers and leaders. Experience is the key to growth, and I think it is important to never stop growing.



WHAT ARE YOUR FUTURE GOALS?

My dream career goal would be working within the SOF (Special Operations Forces) community in a support element. Airborne school is also a goal.



IS THERE ANYONE YOU'D LIKE TO RECOGNIZE? A ROLE MODEL?

I would like to recognize Sgt. 1st Class James Elliott not only for his efforts as squad leader during the Best Squad competition but also day to day around 781st MI Battalion. He has only been here a short time, and from day one, has shown an incredible amount of care and consideration for the soldiers under his care.