Earning the Rank: I MEF Chief Pinning Ceremony 2023

Photo By Lance Cpl. Erica Stanke | A U.S. Navy chief petty officer renders a salute during a pinning ceremony held at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Sept. 29, 2023. Promotion to chief petty officer requires passing an exam, exceptional performance evaluations, and board selection. Once selected, those seeking to earn the rank of chief petty officer must complete an intensive six-week initiation that involves physical fitness events, team-building exercises, leadership training and lessons on history and traditions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Erica S. Stanke)

More than a dozen Sailors serving with I Marine Expeditionary Force completed an intensive six-week initiation to earn the rank of chief petty officer.



The initiation process, commonly referred to as “chief initiation season,” includes lessons on the history and traditions of the Navy and Marine Corps, leadership training, team-building exercises and challenging physical fitness events.



“The chief petty officers you see before you worked hard to join an elite team,” said Master Chief Petty Officer Charles Ziervogel, the command master chief of I MEF. “The training was designed to challenge them mentally and physically, ensuring that they are prepared to put on those anchors and lead Sailors and Marines.”



Marines who have worked closely with their Navy counterparts know that chief petty officer is a rank that warrants respect and admiration for the immense responsibilities that they are entrusted to carry out. As newly promoted chief petty officers, many of whom are currently serving in Marine Corps units, those leadership responsibilities and expectations were at the forefront of their minds as they completed the initiation process and were adorned with the coveted anchors and chief petty officer combination cover.



“When Marines see a chief, they say ‘that person knows what they are talking about,’” said Hospital Corpsman Chief Briana Bartholomew. “As a chief, I can help junior Sailors to better understand what the Marine Corps is and how they are a part of that family.”



The Sailors were pinned to chief petty officer during a chief pinning ceremony on Sept. 29 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California.



The chief petty officer rank was officially established April 1, 1893, when the rank “petty officer first class” was changed to “chief petty officer,” at a time when there were only six enlisted ranks. Today, there are three chief petty officer ranks: chief petty officer, senior chief petty officer and master chief petty officer.



There are more than 150 chief petty officers currently filling vital leadership roles within I MEF as part of a world class Navy-Marine Corps team.