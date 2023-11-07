Best Squad Snapshot: Army Pfc. Sebastian Solberg brigade Soldier of the Year

Photo By Steven Stover | FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. – Pfc. Sebastian Solberg is a cyberspace operations...... read more read more Photo By Steven Stover | FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. – Pfc. Sebastian Solberg is a cyberspace operations specialist assigned to A Company, 781st Military Intelligence (MI) Battalion (Cyber), 780th MI Brigade (Cyber), and hails from Katy, Texas. Solberg recently participated in the Brigade-level Best Squad competition at Fort Walker, Virginia, October 30 through November 2. Solberg earned the title Brigade Best Warrior, Soldier Category – 2024 Soldier of the Year. see less | View Image Page

Best Squad Snapshot: Army Pfc. Sebastian Solberg





2024 Brigade Best Squad Competition

FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. – Pfc. Sebastian Solberg is a cyberspace operations specialist assigned to A Company, 781st Military Intelligence (MI) Battalion (Cyber), 780th MI Brigade (Cyber), and hails from Katy, Texas. Solberg recently participated in the Brigade-level Best Squad competition at Fort Walker, Virginia, October 30 through November 2.



QUICK SKETCH:

Pfc. Sebastian Solberg earned the title Brigade Best Warrior, Soldier Category – 2024 Soldier of the Year

High School: Obra D. Tompkins High School, Katy, TX

Certifications/Training: 17C Qualified, CompTIA Security+, Airborne Badge



WHAT DOES IT MEAN TO SERVE AND WHAT MOTIVATED YOU TO JOIN THE ARMY?

To me, service means approaching every obstacle with all my effort so that I may fulfill my obligation to the United States of America. I joined the Army because it offered me a fluid and comfortable transition out of high school into the field of work that I knew I wanted to pursue – computer science.



HOW DID YOU PREPARE FOR THE BEST SQUAD COMPETITION AND WHAT IS YOUR REASONING FOR COMPETING

My squad prepared for the Best Squad competition by meeting every weekday to bolster our strength, garner information, and build cohesion. We began by progressing our ruck distances from four to 10 miles across the month of preparation, and then further improved our physical capabilities with mornings at the fitness center. Additionally, we spent much of our personal time studying general Army knowledge and board essential items to keep our minds sharp. I competed in the best squad competition as it was an amazing opportunity to meet my coworkers as I had just arrived at the unit. Additionally, I knew that the rigorous preparation would help me in my own Army career.



WHY IS IT IMPORTANT TO COMPETE IN THE ARMY BEST SQUAD COMPETITION? WHAT DID YOU ENJOY THE MOST AND WHY?

The Best Squad competition is not only beneficial to your own Army career, solidifying, and even going beyond, the necessary Army knowledge Army leaders are expected to have, but also provides the opportunity to improve your physical strength. I also came away from the competition with relationships that would never have been possible and know that the non-commissioned officers I met would be able to not only lead myself but any future Soldier they have, and the enlisted Soldiers I competed with and against would be supportive in and out of the workplace. I enjoyed the squad board the most – as I most dreaded it initially; however, once I was in the board, I felt calm and collected. This experience served to reinforce my confidence, and I came away with an understanding that I would be able to perform in stressful situations better than before.



WHAT ARE YOUR FUTURE GOALS?

In the short term I hope to finish my CompTIA Network+ certification and earn the Air Assault Badge, while in the long term I will earn my position as a non-commissioned officer, complete my computer science degree, and establish myself in the 75th Ranger Regiment.



IS THERE ANYONE YOU'D LIKE TO RECOGNIZE? A ROLE MODEL? OR A FAVORITE QUOTE?

I would like to recognize 1st Sgt. Drayton for her excellent leadership and commitment to our squad. She demonstrated exceeding qualities of leadership before, during, and after the Best Squad competitions and was integral to our squad’s performance. It should go without saying, but I would also like to congratulate and appreciate all the competitors in the Best Squad competition. My squad mates were there with me in every step of this process, consistently pushing each other to their greatest, be it through excellent leadership or outstanding comradery. The 782d not only proved themselves by earning the title of Brigade Best Squad, but also did it while maintaining great relations with us outside the event, promoting a healthy and friendly atmosphere for the competition. They achieved in making the competition feel like an event to which our squads pushed each other to be better instead of competing to beat one another, and I look forward to performing with them in future events.