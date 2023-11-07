BEALE AIRMEN SHOWCASE METEOROLOGICAL CAPABILITIES AT UC DAVIS

BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. – Weather forecasters from Beale Air Force Base visited the University of California, Davis (UC Davis), offering students insight into potential military career paths in meteorology and providing a hands-on demonstration of field equipment.

The day began with UC Davis students getting a glimpse into the unique roles and responsibilities of Air Force weather experts through presentations and Q&A sessions given by forecasters from the 9th Operational Support Squadron.

Following the presentations, Beale meteorologists conducted a hands-on demonstration of a Tactical Meteorological Observing System (TMOS) giving students, especially those majoring in atmospheric and environmental science, a rare and close-up look at the tools and techniques used by military forecasters for data collection.

"As a student, you sit in a lot of these classes and just learn the theory, and you don't get to see how it's actually applied," said Lindsay Nash, a senior at UC Davis and president of the Atmospheric Science Club. "I feel like the collaboration could be really beneficial for students looking to get a more hands-on experience with their weather degree."

During the demonstration, students actively participated in setting up the TMOS, asked questions, and exchanged stories about the equipment available to them.

The visit also provided a valuable opportunity for both institutions to establish a relationship and lay the groundwork for future collaborations. These partnerships hold the promise of cultivating more skilled and comprehensive meteorologists, benefiting both the academic and military communities.

"So, there's a lot of win-win situations,” said Kyaw Tha Paw U, a professor of atmospheric science at UC Davis. "Partnering with the practical usage of Air Force-type applications helps students understand the relevance of the work they're doing and possible job opportunities.

This initiative demonstrates the growing relationship between Beale Air Force Base and its neighboring community—a partnership intended to nurture scientifically versatile and operationally experienced meteorologists.

“Exchanging information between Beale and UC Davis could allow for better operations on our end and potential scientific discoveries or new correlations made on their side," said Jacquelyn Langdon, 9th Operations Support Squadron lead meteorological technician.

