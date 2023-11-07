Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Best Squad Snapshot: Army Sgt. 1st Class James Elliott

    Best Squad Snapshot: Army Sgt. 1st Class James Elliott

    Photo By Steven Stover | FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. – Sgt. 1st Class James Elliott is a Target Digital Network...... read more read more

    FORT WALKER, VA, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2023

    Story by Steven Stover 

    780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber)

    2024 Brigade Best Squad Competition

    FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. – Sgt. 1st Class James Elliott is a Target Digital Network Analyst (TDNA) assigned to B Company, 781st Military Intelligence (MI) Battalion (Cyber), 780th MI Brigade (Cyber), and hails from Lawton, Oklahoma. Elliott recently participated in the Brigade-level Best Squad competition at Fort Walker, Virginia, October 30 through November 2.

    QUICK SKETCH:
    Education: Lawton High School, Oklahoma
    Selected to represent the 781st MI Battalion (Cyber) in the Brigade’s Best Squad competition.

    WHAT DOES IT MEAN TO SERVE AND WHAT MOTIVATED YOU TO JOIN THE ARMY?
    I joined the Army to open opportunities for myself after high school. After 13 years, serving provides me with an opportunity to give back to the people and organizations that allowed me to get where I am today.

    HOW DID YOU PREPARE FOR THE BEST SQUAD COMPETITION AND WHAT IS YOUR REASONING FOR COMPETING
    We started training about a month before the competition focusing on foot marches and study sessions. My reasoning for competing in this competition was to sharpen my basic Soldier tasks and to compete with my squad who arrived in the unit the same time I did.

    WHY IS IT IMPORTANT TO COMPETE IN THE ARMY BEST SQUAD COMPETITION?
    Competing in the Army Best Squad Competition reenforces the team building aspect of being in the Army. It forces us to learn each other’s strengths and weaknesses and how to capitalize in each of those aspects.

    WHAT DID YOU ENJOY THE MOST AND WHY?
    The train up to this competition was the most enjoyable part. I not only learned more about the members of my squad, but I also learned a lot about myself. Seeing how we compared during the competition from where we started in a short amount of time was the most rewarding part.

    WHAT ARE YOUR FUTURE GOALS?
    My future goals are to complete my bachelor’s degree in finance and to complete the Army Air Assault course.

    IS THERE ANYONE YOU'D LIKE TO RECOGNIZE? A ROLE MODEL?
    I would like to recognize my Family for being with me through my Army journey. My mother, sister, and wife, have always been my support system throughout my career.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 11.09.2023
    Date Posted: 11.09.2023 17:08
    Story ID: 457627
    Location: FORT WALKER, VA, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Best Squad Snapshot: Army Sgt. 1st Class James Elliott, by Steven Stover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Best Squad Snapshot: Army Sgt. 1st Class James Elliott 25m High Crawl
    Best Squad Snapshot: Army Sgt. 1st Class James Elliott Day Land Navigation
    Best Squad Snapshot: Army Sgt. 1st Class James Elliott Soldier Tasks
    Best Squad Snapshot: Army Sgt. 1st Class James Elliott M4 Rifle Qualification
    Best Squad Snapshot: Army Sgt. 1st Class James Elliott M17 Pistol Qualification
    Best Squad Snapshot: Army Sgt. 1st Class James Elliott M17 Pistol
    Best Squad Snapshot: Army Sgt. 1st Class James Elliott Obstacle Course
    Best Squad Snapshot: Army Sgt. 1st Class James Elliott 12-Mile Ruck
    Best Squad Snapshot: Army Sgt. 1st Class James Elliott Medical Tasks
    Best Squad Snapshot: Army Sgt. 1st Class James Elliott Command Board
    Best Squad Snapshot: Army Sgt. 1st Class James Elliott

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Cyber
    Analyst
    Army Best Squad

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT