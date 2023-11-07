Best Squad Snapshot: Army Sgt. 1st Class James Elliott

Photo By Steven Stover | FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. – Sgt. 1st Class James Elliott is a Target Digital Network...... read more read more Photo By Steven Stover | FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. – Sgt. 1st Class James Elliott is a Target Digital Network Analyst (TDNA) assigned to B Company, 781st Military Intelligence (MI) Battalion (Cyber), 780th MI Brigade (Cyber), and hails from Lawton, Oklahoma. Elliott recently participated in the Brigade-level Best Squad competition at Fort Walker, Virginia, October 30 through November 2. see less | View Image Page

2024 Brigade Best Squad Competition



FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. – Sgt. 1st Class James Elliott is a Target Digital Network Analyst (TDNA) assigned to B Company, 781st Military Intelligence (MI) Battalion (Cyber), 780th MI Brigade (Cyber), and hails from Lawton, Oklahoma. Elliott recently participated in the Brigade-level Best Squad competition at Fort Walker, Virginia, October 30 through November 2.



QUICK SKETCH:

Education: Lawton High School, Oklahoma

Selected to represent the 781st MI Battalion (Cyber) in the Brigade’s Best Squad competition.



WHAT DOES IT MEAN TO SERVE AND WHAT MOTIVATED YOU TO JOIN THE ARMY?

I joined the Army to open opportunities for myself after high school. After 13 years, serving provides me with an opportunity to give back to the people and organizations that allowed me to get where I am today.



HOW DID YOU PREPARE FOR THE BEST SQUAD COMPETITION AND WHAT IS YOUR REASONING FOR COMPETING

We started training about a month before the competition focusing on foot marches and study sessions. My reasoning for competing in this competition was to sharpen my basic Soldier tasks and to compete with my squad who arrived in the unit the same time I did.



WHY IS IT IMPORTANT TO COMPETE IN THE ARMY BEST SQUAD COMPETITION?

Competing in the Army Best Squad Competition reenforces the team building aspect of being in the Army. It forces us to learn each other’s strengths and weaknesses and how to capitalize in each of those aspects.



WHAT DID YOU ENJOY THE MOST AND WHY?

The train up to this competition was the most enjoyable part. I not only learned more about the members of my squad, but I also learned a lot about myself. Seeing how we compared during the competition from where we started in a short amount of time was the most rewarding part.



WHAT ARE YOUR FUTURE GOALS?

My future goals are to complete my bachelor’s degree in finance and to complete the Army Air Assault course.



IS THERE ANYONE YOU'D LIKE TO RECOGNIZE? A ROLE MODEL?

I would like to recognize my Family for being with me through my Army journey. My mother, sister, and wife, have always been my support system throughout my career.