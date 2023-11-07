Fort Liberty hosts North Carolina High School Students during Meet Your Army Day 2023

Photo By Sgt. Omar Joseph | FORT LIBERTY, N.C. — U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Frederick O'Connell, left,...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Omar Joseph | FORT LIBERTY, N.C. — U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Frederick O'Connell, left, and Warrant Officer Walter Dumont, right, Apache Helicopter pilots, speak with prospective Soldiers about the various uses of the AH-64 Apache Attack Helicopter during the Meet Your Army Day event at Pike Field on Fort Liberty, N.C., Nov. 8, 2023. The AH-64E program is the most current evolution of the Apache. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Omar Joseph) see less | View Image Page

Story by U.S. Army Capt. Shervon Pope



FORT LIBERTY, N.C. – Military leaders across Fort Liberty welcomed more than 900 local North Carolina high school students during a Meet Your Army Day event on Nov. 8, 2023. This event was organized by XVIII Airborne Corps and the U.S. Army Recruiting North Carolina (Raleigh) Battalion to showcase various Army career opportunities to local high school students. Among these military leaders was Lt. Gen. Christopher T. Donahue, the 39th commanding general of the XVIII Airborne Corps.



“This gives us the opportunity to connect all the right people,” said Donahue. “If you want to see the best of the best, come here to Fort Liberty.”



During Meet Your Army Day 2023, students took part in hands-on experience with various weapon and vehicle systems and directly engaged with Soldiers from various career fields who shared their stories. Spc. Charles Price, a Combat Medic assigned to 44TH Medical Brigade, expressed that his Army service is closely related to his personal interests of coaching, teaching and mentoring others.



“The greatest thing about my job is that I’m able to help people,” said Price. “In the medical field we’re able to treat anybody. Giving reassurance to those in need, whether it’s an injury or any health issue, is really fulfilling.”



Pfc. Joseph Eason an 82nd Airborne Division Soldier talked about how the Army provides numerous educational and vocational opportunities he otherwise may not have been able to experience.



“Straight up, I joined to be cool and jump out of airplanes.” said Eason, who serves as a Quadruped Unmanned Ground Vehicle (QUGV) operator. “Now I work robots and test them out. I’ve always enjoyed robotics and being able to do this as a job is a dream come true.”



Additionally, local high school students were able to interact with military dog handlers, helicopter pilots and artillery demonstrations.



Lt. Col. Ray Ramos, U.S. Army Recruiting North Carolina (Raleigh) Battalion Commander, remarked that Meet Your Army Day 2023 is ideal for the local North Carolina population to “learn who their army is”. With six companies under his command, Ramos oversees the majority of North Carolina recruiting efforts to include the challenges over the past year. Army recruiting has implemented numerous bonuses and innovative programs only to fall short of targeted goals. Recruiting is challenged by competing private industries, service ineligibility and concerns of extended periods from relatives.



“Future recruits must have more interaction and proximity with Soldiers in order to demonstrate Army life not previously seen,” said Ramos.



The Army seeks to overcome its recruiting challenge by setting conditions to grow the force throughout fiscal year 24 and beyond. Meet Your Army Day supports this by highlighting career possibilities. The Army offers more than 200 ways to serve as a Soldier – science, cybersecurity, combat forces, aviation, medicine, law – all of which are necessary for the Army to accomplish its missions. There are unlimited possibilities to discover your passions and pursue your purpose.