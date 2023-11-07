Three veterans awarded during Veterans Day ceremony

By Jefferson Wolfe

Deputy Public Affairs Officer



FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. — Veterans, current servicemembers and families from around the community joined Thursday afternoon at Freedom Park for the first on-post Veterans Day event in recent memory.



During the ceremony, three veterans who have significantly impacted Fort Gregg-Adams were honored. They included Melissa Reece, Ray Ferguson and Carlton Branch.



Reece is a four-year Air Force veteran who works in the garrison’s information assurance operations.



Ferguson served for 29 years as an Army logistics officer. He retired in the local area to become a successful businessman, often mentoring other veterans looking to go into business.



Branch, a 30-year veteran, is the president of the Holiday Helper Association, which annually supports the holiday needs of more than 400 families of active military members and wounded warriors.



“Sir, Sir, Ma’am, you are an inspiration for the community,” said Col. James D. Hoyman, the garrison commander, speaking directly to the honorees.



In the past, leaders from Fort Gregg-Adams have traveled into the local communities to participate in their off-post Veterans Day events, said Maj. Gen. Mark T. Simerly, the commanding general of the U.S. Army Combined Arms Support Command and Fort Lee.



“We had an opportunity to do it here on our terrain,” he said. “Where so many of you have served.”



Many generations of veterans were represented in the audience, from the Korean War to the Global War on Terrorism, Simerly said. He asked audience members who took part in each conflict to raise their hands and be acknowledged.



“We’re really honoring everyone we serve with on this great installation,” he said, adding the quality of life and work could not be achieved without the veterans’ support.



“We can never thank you enough, and we can never provide enough gratitude to equal what you’ve given to the nation,” he added.



Generations of servicemembers who came before paved the way for those who serve now, Hoyman said.



“We absolutely stand on the shoulders of giants,” he said.



Stephen Baker, the garrison Public Affairs Officer, who also was the event’s narrator and led the singing of the National Anthem, urged the veterans present at the ceremony to tell their stories.



“You can inspire the next generation of service members, and we need that,” he said.



The ceremony took place at little-used Freedom Park, at the intersection of Battle Drive and Sustainment Avenue. It required some work to get it ready.



Members of Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers and Soldiers from Bravo Co., 244th Quartermaster Battalion bagged leaves and cleaned up the park in the days leading up to the ceremony.



‘We are proud of what BOSS brings to this community,” he said.

