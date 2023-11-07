November's Outstanding Performer

Renate Powell, 21st Force Support Squadron travel specialist, is Space Base Delta 1’s Outstanding Performer for November.



Powell and her team, work with over 3,000 people a year helping military families plan their dream vacations to destinations across the globe.



Powell started in her current position nearly 20 years ago and has been travelling around the world for most of her life. Through her travels and the feedback of past customers, she builds a wealth of knowledge that she uses to help her customers every day.



“I truly love my job and take pride in assisting as best as I can,” said Powell.



Powell’s process involves gathering information from her customers, such as where they might want to go and what kind of vacation they are looking for. Once she has their priorities, she makes recommendations based on their budget restrictions and her own experiences.



“Many of our customers, even though they move to a different location, still utilize our services, as they are comfortable with an agent that knows them and their vacation preferences,” said Powell.



In her free time, Powell loves to travel, explore different culture’s cuisine, and spend time with her grandkids, Aniiyah and Aleelyn. Growing up in Europe, Powell developed a passion for learning different languages. She speaks English, Swedish, Croatian, German and French and is working to become fluent in Spanish.



Powell’s goal is to pass along her knowledge and leave a staff behind to continue serving with the same dedication and passion for their clients after she retires.

