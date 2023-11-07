NC Guard Honors Community Leader for Soldier and Veterans Support

Earlier in 2023, the North Carolina National Guard (NCNG) awarded the North Carolina National Guard Civilian Commendation Medal to a Lincolnton civic leader for his commitment to the Soldiers of the NCNG’s Alpha Battery, 113th Field Artillery Regiment, and all those in Lincolnton who have served in the nation’s defense.



Doctor Jim Watson planned and organized the commissioning of a mural of the unit’s crest on an exterior wall of the Lincoln Masonic Lodge No. 137 at North Aspen Street in 2022 by Richie Rhyne, a local artist.



“I believe it will be a logical place to have Veterans Day programs and events. It may have additions added to it,” said Watson.





Watson was inspired to do the mural by retired NCNG Soldiers Sgt. 1st Class Matthew Craig and Col. Robbie Robbins.





“I thought their idea was an excellent one and would bring recognition to our local National Guard unit and show appreciation for their service,” said Watson.





Watson quickly secured the support of the local Masonic lodge for a site large enough for the mural.





“They were very enthusiastic,” said Watson.





Watson approached other local civic leaders to help fund the $10,000 mural after the local city council approved the project.





“We had no trouble raising the money, everyone who was asked gave without hesitation,” said Watson.





The mural was formally unveiled at a ceremony held downtown in September 2022.





The mayor of Lincolnton, Ed Hatley, said that this was his favorite mural in the downtown area.





Craig wanted the Guard to recognize Watson's accomplishments in getting the mural painted.





“Towards the end of the mural project, I spoke with the unit’s commander about the idea of an award for ‘Doc’,” said Craig.





The citation reads in part, “Doctor Watson’s enthusiasm and dedication to the mural project positively impacted the local community as well as promoted an es spirit de corps for all Guard Soldiers past, present, and future.”





Watson is the first person to earn the NCNG’s highest civilian award in three years.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.09.2023 Date Posted: 11.09.2023 16:06 Story ID: 457613 Location: LINCOLNTON, NC, US Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NC Guard Honors Community Leader for Soldier and Veterans Support, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.