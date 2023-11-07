III Armored Corps Bridges the Gap with “Remagen Ready”

Photo By Sgt. Nicholas Goodman | U.S Army Soldiers assigned to 43rd Engineer Battalion, 36th Engineer Brigade prepare...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Nicholas Goodman | U.S Army Soldiers assigned to 43rd Engineer Battalion, 36th Engineer Brigade prepare to cross Belton Lake as part of a wet gap crossing during the Remagen Ready training exercise on Fort Cavazos, TX, Nov. 3, 2023. Remagen Ready is a blended live and constructive, joint, multi-echelon, division-sized combined arms exercise that includes a contested gap crossing. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Nicholas Goodman) see less | View Image Page

Ft. Cavazos, TX – The III Armored Corps, the 1st Cavalry Division, and several other major commands recently completed “Remagen Ready,” the largest exercise conducted on Ft. Cavazos since 2020. The exercise was a blended live and constructive, joint, multi-echelon, division-sized combined arms exercise from October 30 to November 9 that included a contested gap crossing.



Completion of this exercise improved the Corps’ ability to provide ready and lethal combat formations centered around the division as the unit of action in realistic Large Scale Combat Operations scenarios.



“The III Armored Corps must always remain ready to deploy, fight, sustain, and win in multi-domain operations, anywhere in the world,” said Col. CJ Phillips, the III Armored Corps Director of Plans. “In this exercise we fully took advantage of the opportunity to build cohesive teams that are highly trained, disciplined, fit, and prepared to win on any battlefield.”



In addition to validating the lethality of Division-sized formations, lessons learned from the completion of this exercise will be used to prepare the participants for the challenges of the modern battlefield.



“As an ever-learning and ever-growing organization, it is imperative that we challenge ourselves with tough realistic training,” said Command Sergeant Major John P. McDwyer, the III Armored Corps Command Sergeant Major. “We accomplished just that. We learned the areas in which we need to improve and set systems in place to be a stronger, more cohesive, and more lethal formation.”



Training of this type also requires special conditions and terrain not readily available to large Corps and Division-sized units. The size and terrain of Ft. Cavazos helped to inspire the development of the Gap Crossing Training Center.



“Fort Cavazos is uniquely situated to support the space for Division-sized elements to maneuver,” added McDwyer. “We own both sides of Belton Lake, can push a division across a gap, and expand a maneuver formation fully to continue offensive operations.”



Additionally, the III Armored Corps made special considerations for the safety of the public while simultaneously seeking to minimize environmental concerns and remaining in compliance with local laws and regulations.



“We are grateful for the deep-seated support and strong relationships between Fort Cavazos, our units, and the local community,” said Lt. Col. Tania P. Donovan, the III Armored Corps Spokesperson. “We were able to work side by side with local government before and during all operations in order to maintain open lines of communication.”



Remagen Ready, the first of its kind, is part of an exercise series designed to drive continuous improvement in the Gap Crossing Training Center at Fort Cavazos. The GCTC aims to become a premier venue for conducting combined arms division-level gap crossing operations in a live multi-domain training environment.