The 3rd Infantry Division starts R2E pilot program

Photo By Pfc. Rebeca Soria | Soldiers with the 1st Ranger Battalion, 3rd Infantry Division, inspect their radios during the Rapid Removal of Excess Pilot (R2E) at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Nov. 9, 2023. According to the Army Chief of Staff Gen. Randy George, the U.S. Army is moving into a new era, and by getting rid of the excess equipment during the R2E, they are creating space for more modernized weapons. (U.S. Army Photo by Pfc. Rebeca Soria)

As the Army continues to modernize its formation to meet the ever-changing needs of warfighting, Chief of Staff Gen. Randy A. George has directed the Army Materiel Command (AMC) to create a pilot program to assist in removing excess equipment from units across the Army.



The 3rd Infantry Division, Hunter-Army Airfield, and tenant units of Fort Stewart, Georgia, began the Rapid Removal of Excess (R2E) Pilot on Oct. 23. They will continue to turn in equipment "as is" until Dec. 7, 2023.



"It's making space in our motor pool, making the property book smaller for units, and opening more storage for newer and modern equipment," said Cpt. Spenser Reed, a field artillery officer assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 3rd ID. "We're seeing a lot of wheeled vehicles, especially since we've recently modernized from the High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle (HMMWV) to the Joint-Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV)."



The R2E will enable units to reduce the amount of obsolete equipment in their formations and the burden of storage, maintenance, and accountability.



"This program will relieve company commanders of obsolete equipment and prepare them for modernization," said Sgt. Maj. David Taylor, senior enlisted advisor of Army Field Support Battalion-Stewart. "Turning in that excess equipment will give units more time to train on new systems, making them more lethal than ever before."



Later this year, following the completion of the R2E pilot, the Headquarters Department of the Army will evaluate the impacts of receiving equipment in an "as is" condition to support future operations.