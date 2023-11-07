First Service Members Participate in Mentor Hawaii Program

HONOLULU (Nov. 2, 2023) Two U.S. Pacific Fleet naval officers were the first service members to participate in the Chamber of Commerce Young Professionals Program, Mentor Hawaii.



PACFLT reached out to the YP Mentor Hawaii committee seeking interest if senior military leadership would be a good fit for the YP mentor program. This led to Capt. Andre Wilson and Capt. Al Hutchison being the first service members to participate in the program, according to the Chamber of Commerce.



The YP program, established in 2011, serves more than 300 members annually, fostering an environment for business professionals, ages 21-39, in the State of Hawaii to elevate their professional skills while enhancing their personal network, according to the Chamber’s website.



Wilson and Hutchison initially met with their protégés in March for the kickoff breakfast of the six-month program, which provided a unique opportunity for the military leaders to give back to the community while also enhancing their own leadership skills.



“Without mentors and mentees, how do people grow? In order to cultivate the next generation of leaders, it’s our responsibility to give what we learn,” said Hutchison, deputy fleet civil engineer, U.S. Pacific Fleet. “If I’m able to do that, one-on-one with people from different backgrounds, then that’s one of the great things about the mentorship program.”



Mentor Hawaii provided Wilson and Hutchison with an opportunity to broaden the scope of their mentorship, expanding beyond Sailors, and pushing them out of their comfort zones.



“Mentoring civilians and Sailors comes with some differences, primarily in the context of their respective career paths,” said Wilson, chief of intelligence, innovation, and strategy, U.S. Pacific Fleet. “While mentoring Sailors often involves a deeper focus on military-specific skills and experiences, mentoring civilians in Mentor Hawaii allows for a broader range of topics, including business acumen, leadership development, and career growth in the civilian sector.”



According to the Chamber’s website, while the one-on-one mentorship is designed to be tailored to each protégé’s specific goals, Mentor Hawaii provides a structured program with guidelines for suggested topics and best practices to make the most out of the mentorship experience.



“My career goal is to pursue a career in public service and the United States military has a longstanding relationship with the people of Hawaii,” said Jared Sam Puyaoan Agtunong, Wilson’s protégé and a native of the island of Maui. “Having a military mentor is more advantageous to someone who wants to move forward in government and is a great opportunity to foster the relationship between Hawaii’s local government and the United States military’s presence.”



Over the course of the program, mentors and protégés were required to meet monthly for a one-hour professional development session, but would often use the entire day.



“Time has flown by since being matched with Capt. Hutchison,” said Phil Mok, Hutchison’s protégé and a native of Baltimore. “It’s been a valuable experience, both for my career, and my understanding of the Pacific Fleet and the Navy’s role in ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific. I also highly encourage other Navy personnel to apply to be both mentors and mentees in the program.”



The program isn’t just for the benefit of the protégé, but also serves as a professional growth opportunity for the mentor as well. Due to their successful partnership, the YP committee requested to continue working with PACFLT to nominate leaders for next year’s Cohort.



“It has improved my ability to communicate complex ideas effectively, fostered patience, and reinforced the importance of active listening,” said Wilson. “It's also provided fresh perspectives from mentees, which have broadened my own understanding of leadership and business acumen. In essence, it's a two-way street where both mentor and mentee benefit from the exchange of ideas and experiences.”



Leadership opportunities like this allow the Navy to demonstrate its commitment to the state of Hawaii and help shape future community leaders.

