    Defense Threat Reduction Agency and Ministry of Health of Ukraine Strengthen Commitment to Transparency and Health Security

    WARSAW, POLAND

    11.09.2023

    Story by Andrea Chaney 

    Defense Threat Reduction Agency

    The United States’ Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) is pleased to announce the signing of a renewed agreement with the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, solidifying their shared dedication to enhancing transparency and health security.

    This partnership underscores DTRA’s mission to collaboratively address biological threats through peaceful means, emphasizing transparency, prevention, and preparedness. Together they will continue their vital work to safeguard health, strengthen international ties, and ensure a safer world for all. The Ministry of Health of Ukraine and the DTRA eagerly anticipate deepening their biosecurity and biosafety collaboration and playing a pivotal role in the health security community.

    The DTRA and the Ministry of Health of Ukraine look forward to furthering their cooperation and remaining at the forefront of health security efforts.

    For more information, please contact dtra-pa@mail.mil.

