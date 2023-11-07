Three Months Down, Nine to Go: The Journey Continues at the Happiest Place on Earth

ANAHEIM, Calif. – My personality has always been described as “intense.” I do not suffer injustice or indignities, or the denial of ability to speak out against them, and never have. In high school, I was the self-proclaimed co-captain of the Varsity Cheerleading squad because my friend and I were livid that our coach denied us the right to a Captain. I was Student Government President, nicknamed the “Iron Gavel,” a moniker I carried with me as two-term President of my college fraternity.



As the manager of a video store, just before joining the Army, I routinely had tense conversations with my district manager regarding my staff not earning livable wages due to being forced to meet an arbitrary “bottom line” that changed monthly.



I have not changed since joining the Army. If anything, it’s gotten worse.

Since my first assignment as a fresh-faced 25-year-old Pfc. working on a joint staff in the Republic of Korea, I was warned to “watch your tone,” “be careful with word choice,” and admonished for emailing responsible parties directly. I was told I had to play the game.



Nearly ten years later, I am a Staff Sgt. praying for my name to come out on the Sgt. 1st Class promotion list before the next board meets and reflecting on all my decisions and actions thus far. I would not change a thing. My tenacity and perseverance, outright refusal to accept anything less than putting my Soldiers and their Families first, and total lack of understanding of when to quit poking the proverbial bear must have done something for me.



In less than six years active service, I stood on a helicopter landing zone in Afghanistan being promoted to Staff Sgt. by my British Brigadier commander after he tricked me into thinking I had royally messed up. Less than ten years in the service and I am facing potential promotion to senior noncommissioned officer in a tiny field where I am constantly impressed by the talent of my fellow Public Affairs and Visual Information professionals.



In honor of Veterans Day, I wanted to take this month’s blog to share why I am so tenacious.



Before joining the Army, at the aforementioned video store, I was working 50-60 hours a week on a 44-hour salary with no overtime and laughable bonuses. I was not earning a livable wage, and I did not feel that I was making a difference in my world. I had no power to truly change anything at my business or truly take care of my people. One day shortly before Christmas, after applying to countless jobs in any field possible, I woke up and thought “I’m either going to burn this place down with me inside of it or standing in the parking lot.”



Either way, I knew I needed out.



Four days after New Years 2014, I walked into a recruiting station with a notepad full of questions for my wide-eyed rookie recruiter, with whom I kept in contact, by the way. Pro tip: make connections and strengthen them; if not for then-SGT Granger, I would not be here today. Less than two months after meeting, and one eyesight waiver that nearly fell through later, I was on a plane to Fort Jackson. The moment I stepped onto the drill pad, I knew I had found a home. There have, of course, been good and bad days since, but I had never regretted my decision once.



Once I became an NCO, I knew my job first and foremost was to take care of my Soldiers. Not just mine, but all Soldiers. The ones who did not know they needed help, the ones whose leadership could not provide help, and the ones who silently plead for help. That is why I applied on a whim for the Training with Industry Program.



I received an email from our regimental offices saying I was a viable candidate. I read the requirements, realized I did not meet them, and emailed back. I was told to apply. After being accepted and interviewing with Disneyland Communications Executives, I got the gig. A dream come true for a self-proclaimed and proud Disney adult. Tenacity gets you places, if you simply ask the question. The worst that can be said is, “No. Oops, we misidentified you as a candidate. Sorry for that.” And then you ask again the next time. And the next time. If you want it bad enough, go get it.



Three months into this assignment, my Disney-themed notebook is full of notes on best practices, ways to improve military systems, methodology, and communications practices.



The TWI program has, for some, been seen simply as a year-long break from the Army. A “taste of freedom” in the civilian world, a free ride to skip morning formations and motorpool Mondays and ACFTs and public weigh-ins and countless meetings and projects where you contribute your heart and soul only to be told “NO” over and over again.



“It’s not in regulation.”



“If the Army wanted you to have a family, they would have issued you one.”



“It’s always been done this way,” my personal favorite.



And finally, “Thank you for your service,” as you transition or retire, unsure if you have actually made a difference.



But I am tenacious. I am “intense.” I am not ashamed to admit that, already, I have been told by three different civilian leaders here at Disneyland that I “come on too strong” and to “back off some.” I greatly welcome this advice as a guest here at Disneyland and have adjusted my approach accordingly, while also taking pride in the fact that my passion is seen.



As a Soldier, though, my blood boils and I think, “I need to solve all the problems NOW!”



But that time will come. I take this program extremely seriously (read: too seriously; calm down man, you’re at Disneyland, enjoy it!) and intend to put my experiences here to good use when I return to the uniformed life. I know I can make a difference because of this program, and I will not stop until I do.



Happy Veterans Day, to all current and former Service members. You do and have made a difference, whether you realize it or not. Whatever your role is currently, remember to be tenacious and intense: no one will fight for what you want or need as hard as you will.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.09.2023 Date Posted: 11.09.2023 14:43 Story ID: 457594 Location: ANAHEIM, CA, US Hometown: CINCINNATI, OH, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Three Months Down, Nine to Go: The Journey Continues at the Happiest Place on Earth, by SSG Nicholas Brown-Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.