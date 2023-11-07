USS Chung-Hoon Shifts Homeport to San Diego

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Kelby Sanders | SAN DIEGO (Nov. 9, 2023) The Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Kelby Sanders | SAN DIEGO (Nov. 9, 2023) The Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Chung-Hoon (DDG 93) sails toward Naval Base San Diego following a change of homeport from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. The Chung-Hoon, assigned to U.S. 3rd Fleet, recently completed a deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations and has been relocated to San Diego to complete a mid-life modernization. An integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to execute the U.S. Navy's role across the full spectrum of military operations – from combat operations to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. U.S. 3rd Fleet works together with Allies and partners to advance freedom of navigation, the rule of law, and other principles that underpin security for the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kelby Sanders) see less | View Image Page

From Commander, Carrier Strike Group 11 Public Affairs



SAN DIEGO – The Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Chung-Hoon (DDG 93) arrived at Naval Base San Diego Nov. 9, concluding the ship’s homeport shift from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii to Naval Base San Diego.



Chung-Hoon, assigned to U.S. 3rd Fleet, recently completed a deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations and has been relocated to San Diego to complete a mid-life modernization.



The modernization will broaden Chung-Hoon’s warfighting capabilities and is part of a larger guided-missile destroyer modernization program.



“We will certainly miss the Aloha spirit but hope to bring some of it with us to San Diego.,” said Cmdr. Kevin Schaeffer, Chung-Hoon’s commanding officer. “The support we received from the entire Pearl Harbor waterfront was always fantastic, and we will miss the team that has been supporting us since our commissioning. Our Chung-Hoon ohana has made lifelong memories, both personally and professionally, during our 20 years in Hawaii. We are excited to start this new chapter in San Diego.”



An integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to execute the U.S. Navy's role across the full spectrum of military operations – from combat operations to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. U.S. 3rd Fleet works together with Allies and partners to advance freedom of navigation, the rule of law, and other principles that underpin security for the Indo-Pacific region.