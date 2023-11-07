167th Airlift Wing conducts Multi-Capable Airmen training

Photo By Staff Sgt. Edward Michon | U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt Kenneth Casey, an aircraft maintainer with the 167th...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Edward Michon | U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt Kenneth Casey, an aircraft maintainer with the 167th Maintenance Group, directs a pallet while being observed by Master Sgt. Corbin Householder, left, 167th Operations Group loadmaster, as part of a Multi-Capable Airmen (MCA) training at the 167th Airlift Wing, Martinsburg, West Virginia, Nov. 5, 2023. The MCA training focuses on developing competencies outside of the Airman’s primary Air Force Specialty code, ensuring Airmen are ready for contingencies and are able to operate with varying levels of capacity and support. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Edward Michon) see less | View Image Page

A Multi-Capable Airmen (MCA) proof of concept training event was conducted at the 167th Airlift Wing, Shepherd Field, Martinsburg, West Virginia, Nov. 5, 2023.



Approximately 50 Airmen representing maintenance, operations, logistics and communications functions participated in the training as part of the shift in how the U.S. Air Force prepares Airmen to generate aircraft missions in contingency environments.



MCA training readies Airmen to deploy as small, agile, multidisciplinary teams to support Agile Combat Employment (ACE) operations. With the cross-utilization training Airmen will provide a capability not just a specific function.



“Multi-capable Airmen is not just a concept or a buzzword, it is an agility, competency-based training program that will provide you with the knowledge required to operate outside of enduring locations,” said Master Sgt. Kelly Ellington, MCA program manager for the 167th AW. “It is having a mentality of being willing to look to the left and to the right to learn something new.”



The MCA training event included powering, fueling and loading an aircraft, and setting up remote communications capabilities. Airmen typically responsible for one of these tasks provided instruction to other Airmen who typically perform other functions tied to mission generation. While some Airmen performed the tasks for the first time other Airmen observed.



A mission generation table of authorizations provides a blueprint for building MCA, identifying key Air Force Specialty Codes (AFSC) and primary cross-functional tasks. This proof-of-concept training event is the start of what will be continual training. The MCA training framework will progress from individual to small team training and education.



“This event isn’t about making subject matter experts. It’s about building confidence and familiarity across AFSCs to get the job done on the road,” said Chief Master Sgt. Michael Darby, the maintenance lead for the wing’s MCA working group. “The goal is to reduce ground-time for the aircraft, especially when we have limited personnel in a contested environment. Limiting our exposure on the ground, or being able to move at a moment’s notice, will keep our people and our jets safer.”



Multi-Capable Airmen is one of the five drivers for change in force presentation and employment introduced by Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., while serving as the Air Force’s Chief of Staff. The other drivers for change include Air Force Force Generation, or AFFORGEN, Agile Combat Employment (ACE), Mission Command, and the A-staff construct for expeditionary wings.