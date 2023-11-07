US military legislative representative tours CRDAMC

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas – Penny Stehlik, military legislative assistant to Texas Congressman John Carter, toured the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center, Nov. 6.

She received an informative briefing on the hospital’s healthcare mission, capabilities, staffing, and its partnerships with organizations in the TRICARE network and surrounding community, e.g., it’s partnerships with local school districts’ healthcare programs to train, certify, and recruit medical professionals.

The tour of its labor and delivery, behavioral health, pharmacy, and the emergency departments provided her an opportunity to meet front line leaders and learn how each department functions to serve Fort Cavazos Soldiers, veterans, beneficiaries and the surrounding community.

– 30 –

