Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    US military legislative representative tours CRDAMC

    U.S. military legislative representative tours CRDAMC

    Photo By Rodney Jackson | Col. Garrick Cramer, commander, Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center, greets Penny...... read more read more

    FORT CAVAZOS, TX, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2023

    Story by Rodney Jackson 

    Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center

    FORT CAVAZOS, Texas – Penny Stehlik, military legislative assistant to Texas Congressman John Carter, toured the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center, Nov. 6.
    She received an informative briefing on the hospital’s healthcare mission, capabilities, staffing, and its partnerships with organizations in the TRICARE network and surrounding community, e.g., it’s partnerships with local school districts’ healthcare programs to train, certify, and recruit medical professionals.
    The tour of its labor and delivery, behavioral health, pharmacy, and the emergency departments provided her an opportunity to meet front line leaders and learn how each department functions to serve Fort Cavazos Soldiers, veterans, beneficiaries and the surrounding community.
    – 30 –

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 11.06.2023
    Date Posted: 11.09.2023 13:55
    Story ID: 457579
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TX, US 
    Web Views: 18
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US military legislative representative tours CRDAMC, by Rodney Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    U.S. military legislative representative tours CRDAMC
    U.S. military legislative representative tours CRDAMC
    U.S. military legislative representative tours CRDAMC
    U.S. military legislative representative tours CRDAMC

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #wearecrdamc #Armymedicine

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT