Local Teen Becomes Soldier for a Day

A local teen had the chance to be a Soldier for a day after being recognized by the Bus Stop Club, here, Nov. 4th, 2023.



Brendan Toubman is a 14-year-old student at Bishop-Gibbons High School, responsible for the care of his older brother Joseph. Joseph has autism and requires special assistance in his day-to-day routines.



Because of Brendan’s selfless actions, the Bus Stop Club teamed up with the N.Y. Army National Guard to help Brendan live his dream of being a Soldier for a day.



“I'm here today because I feel like my actions that I've done for others have finally repaid me,” Toubman said. “I love helping no matter what the situation is. I just feel like God did something for me today that would be in my memories, forever.”



Early on Saturday morning, Sgt. Jordan Simpson and two other National Guard Soldiers pulled up to Brendan’s house in a Humvee. From there, he was given a ride to the Army’s flight facility in Latham and given a personal tour.



During this tour, Toubman was taught about the type of equipment aviators use as well as hands-on experience with tools such as night-vision goggles.



The tour culminated in the chance to watch a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter take off from the flight line.



After touring the flight facility, Toubman was driven up to the Queensbury armory where his mother and brother Joseph met up with him.



At the armory, Toubman joined other National Guard recruits in the Recruit Sustainment Program (RSP).



The RSP prepares new recruits for Basic Combat Training, bringing them together each month to teach the foundations of being a Soldier.



On the day Toubman joined them, the recruits were learning how to properly clear a room. Toubman said it was much more exciting than his video games.



“You're actually doing it,” he said. “ It makes it so much more fun to like, do, instead of playing video games.”



Brendan’s mother, Valerie Toubman was overjoyed seeing her son recognized for the care he gives his brother.



“It's an honor. It's just an honor,” Valerie said. “I mean, he's a great kid. He really is. He's a great kid. He helps me so much with Joe.”



Sgt. Simpson, the recruiter who organized the day, said it’s important for people to see the support and recognition the National Guard gives back to the community.



“I think it is important to do things like that to show the community that we do support them in any way we can help,” Simpson said.



At the end of the day, Toubman had a reinvigorated excitement to serve in the National Guard when he’s old enough to speak to a recruiter.



“I definitely feel like I'll be speaking to a recruiter in three years,” Toubman said. “The amount of stuff that I've been told about, you know, how they pay for tuition and going to college. That definitely seems like a deal to me.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.06.2023 Date Posted: 11.09.2023 11:18 Story ID: 457556 Location: QUEENSBURY, NY, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Local Teen Becomes Soldier for a Day, by SSG Andrew Valenza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.